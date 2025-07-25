Spike Sowells Holds Key to NC State OL
The North Carolina State Wolfpack Football Team wants to be better next season and have a bounce back season. And they got a chance to do that. They are bringing back a lot of players from last season's team, and they also have a lot of new players filled with talent that will be part of the 2025 season. That is something that they did not have last season. But now they are all onboard.
The Wolfpack wants to have a better offense in 2025 as well. That is going to be the strong unit on this team. That unit has a lot of different weapons that are playmakers.
They will also have their quarterback from last season back, and that is a huge thing for this Wolfpack team. That is something they have not had over the last few years. Now they will have a signal caller who knows how things are expected to run on the offensive side of the ball.
But for the offense to be better than they were a year ago, the offensive line is going to have to play better. That will be a big part of the offense, and whether they will be successful or not. It all starts with the offensive line. The better they block, the better for the offense.
One player that is expected to have an impact on the offensive line in his freshman season is center Spike Sowells. He is expected to anchor the offensive line and there is a lot to like about this kid, who is a true freshman.
"Sowells went on to have a stellar senior season, which led to him earning an invite to the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl in January of this year," said of Michael Clark 247Sports."
"After a sensational performance at the event, the 6-foot-2, 305-pound Sowells Jr. moved up nearly 500 spots in the Final 247Sports 2025 Rankings. Sowells Jr. moved from an 88 rating to 95, which made him the No. 104 overall prospect in the country, nation's fourth-ranked interior offensive lineman and top player in Kentucky according to 247Sports."
"It's typically a big ask for any true freshman, especially an offensive or defensive lineman, to compete for a spot on the two-deep -- much less start. However, Sowells is one of the most college-ready offensive linemen State's signed in recent memory. Plus, he's already one of State's most talented players upfront."
"At worst, I expect Sowells will be on the Pack's two-deep at the start of the season. And ideally, if he doesn't win the job prior to the season-opener, the sooner he takes over, the better for State."