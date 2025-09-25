NC State’s Terrell Anderson Explains Breakout Night on the Field
RALEIGH — NC State's offense scored 33 points in Saturday's loss to Duke, but it wasn't a perfect showing for the Wolfpack. The defense collapsed and the offense turned the ball over four different times.
Sophomore wide receiver Terrell Anderson emerged as the latest reliable Wolfpack wide receiver. After strong performances from Noah Rogers, Teddy Hoffmann and Wesley Grimes throughout the first three weeks, Anderson became the latest to excel out of the group. He finished with 166 yards, the most by a Wolfpack receiver since 2018, and a pair of touchdowns. He opened the game by taking a screen pass 75 yards for a touchdown.
Anderson spoke to the media Wednesday about his efforts and the team's work to get things right before Saturday's Virginia Tech matchup.
Below is a partial transcript of Anderson's availability:
On his mindset entering the game
- Anderson: "I would say I was already settled in. Pregame, I like to look at every game, approach every game the same. By the time we kick the ball off, I was already settled in. I wasn't really worried about nothing."
On his ability to be one of the team's most versatile receiving options
- Anderson: "I just feel like I'm a weapon myself, but I've always made those plays. Those plays that I made out there, that's nothing new that surprised me. I've been catching deep balls over the shoulder, making plays after the catch. It's just more of how I'm helping the time. How I'm being used."
On what he was feeling during the 75-yard screen pass for a touchdown
- Anderson: "I was feeling good. I wasn't really yelling, but my nose was stopped up the whole game. I was breathing out of my mouth the whole game. I still had my mouthpiece in. Once I caught the ball, I just saw that the safety and the nickel overplayed the run, so I just cut it back and I just ran the rest of the way."
On what the team needs to do to bounce back against Virginia Tech
- Anderson: "We just have to be more smart with the ball. Prevent turnovers. We've got the best offense in the ACC, we've just got to protect the ball and those little costly turnovers turn the whole game around."
