Anderson Shines Bright in Wolfpack’s Tough Loss to Duke

Wide receiver Terrell Anderson tried to keep NC State in the game as much as he could, but the Wolfpack defense failed to make critical stops.

Tucker Sennett

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball during the second quarter against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball during the second quarter against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
DURHAM, N.C. -- Even after a 45-33 loss to Duke, NC State still walked out of Wallace Wade Stadium with some bright spots. The offense continued to hang around the 31 points per game head coach Dave Doeren wanted the team to finish with in each game.

A major piece in the offensive performance was sophomore wide receiver Terrell Anderson. The young wideout started hot for the Wolfpack and continued to be a weapon against a Duke defense loaded with talented players.

In a game where sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey needed all the help he could get to try to keep the Wolfpack in the fight against Duke, Anderson provided it. The sophomore receiver finished the game with six receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Terrell Anderson
Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball past Duke Blue Devils safety DaShawn Stone (8) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Starting Fast

NC State looked like it was going to start the game with a three-and-out after receiving the ball in the first quarter. Offensive coordinator Kurt Roper dialed up a jailbreak screen pass for Anderson from the Wolfpack's own 25-yard line, likely in hopes of getting some extra yards to set up an easier punt.

Anderson had other ideas. The sophomore shot out of traffic created by his blockers like a cannonball and immediately left two Duke defenders in the secondary behind. He scampered down the field for a 75-yard touchdown and put the Wolfpack up 7-0 before Duke could even blink.

What's Better Than One Touchdown?

Roper and Bailey enjoyed feeding the hot hand in the first three games. In the opener, the quarterback felt comfortable going to senior wide receiver Wesley Grimes. Against Virginia, running back Hollywood Smothers shouldered the load with some help from wideout Noah Rogers in the passing game. Sophomore receiver Keenan Jackson and senior tight end Justin Joly stole the show with some big catches against Wake Forest. It was Anderson's turn to be the top target on Saturday.

To cap off an impressive nine-minute drive for the Wolfpack offense, Anderson floated across the middle and found enough open space to force Bailey to send the ball his way. He caught his second touchdown, this one for just six yards, to put the Wolfpack up 14-7 in the second quarter.

Monumental Day

Anderson finished the first half with 129 yards, hauling in one more impressive pass from Bailey down the sideline before the game fell apart for the Wolfpack on a costly interception. The receiver remained effective in the second half, catching two passes for 37 yards while trying to keep the Wolfpack alive as the defense unraveled late.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack's Mr. Wuf during the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

His last catch helped him finish with the most receiving yards in a game for the Wolfpack since Kelvin Harmon racked up 247 yards on 11 catches against Syracuse in 2018. Oddly enough, both receivers walked away with losses in the games, with their heroics coming up short.

