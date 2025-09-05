Important Updates for NC State Offensive Line
RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina State's offensive line was one of the more mysterious position groups headed into the 2025 season. The unit debuted with mixed results in the team's 24-17 win over East Carolina last Thursday.
The key returners, left tackle Jacarrius Peak and left guard Anthony Carter Jr., acquitted themselves well. The rest of the group had bright moments and plays they'll want to forget ahead of the Week 2 matchup with Virginia.
Both head coach Dave Doeren and offensive line coach Garett Tujague addressed the development of the unit following the opener. One of the coaches alluded to some potential changes the team might make in the trenches.
Tujague's Thoughts
The veteran offensive line coach joined the Wolfpack Weekly radio show on Wednesday night to discuss some of the takeaways after the opener. Tujague was candid about the performances of some of his players.
"Some guys graded out really high, others struggled a little bit, so it's created competition this week," Tujague said. "... I thought we did a decent job of protecting (CJ Bailey) in the pass game."
Tujague said that some of the poorer performances were exacerbated by the different looks ECU threw at the Wolfpack throughout the game.
The competition is likely to come at center and right guard, as Purdue transfer Jalen Grant struggled, as did Kamen Smith. As for preparing for Virginia, Tujague had one simple message for the Cavaliers, especially after spending some time there as a coach in the past.
"Tony Elliott does a great job and I was so fortunate to stay on his staff when the transition happened. I'm forever grateful for that," Tujague said. "I think they're coming off a high ... He's done a good job in getting those guys to believe and again, Charlottesville was a great place. I loved it. We were there for eight years, it was awesome. But they're coming to Raleigh."
Doeren's Update
The NC State head coach provided some insight into the competition that Tujague discussed on Wolfpack Weekly.
"I think on the offensive line, we played some young guys," Doeren said. "Kamen Smith got significant reps. Spike Sowells got significant reps. That was the first time Teague (Andersen) and Jalen Grant played next to the guys ... So the chemistry of that group will continue to improve. There was a lot of emphasis on that this week in practice."
It's safe to assume the Wolfpack will continue to tinker with the unit in the trenches until offensive coordinator Kurt Roper feels he has a group strong enough to protect Bailey and create holes for running back Hollywood Smothers.
