NC State Veteran Wide Receiver Speaks at Camp
NC State football is counting on a stronger year from its wide receivers to help the development of sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey. One of those receivers, Wesley Grimes, is looking to put everything he's learned together for a strong senior season.
Grimes came from Wake Forest and has become one of the leaders of the wide receiver room for the Wolfpack.
On Wednesday, Grimes spoke to the media about a variety of topics, ranging from his speed to the overall strengths of the team's wide receivers.
Watch the Press Conference Below
Below is a transcript for some of the answers Grimes provided during the session.
Grimes Transcript
Q: CJ Bailey was voted captain yesterday. What about him makes him such a capable leader?
Grimes: I feel like over the past year, he’s progressed a lot as a leader. He’s gained that voice. He’s got more confidence just to speak up. I think with (Grayson McCall) being here last year, he kind of felt like he should let Grayson just do his thing and lead. Now, he’s kind of taken that initiative … being that leader for the team.
Q: What’s his best leadership trait?
Grimes: I would say he helps guys feel more confident, even when we mess up. Today, I dropped a pass and he said, ‘I know you’re going to catch that ball next time.’ Just having our backs and making sure we don’t hang our heads and keep that confidence in ourselves.
Q: You ran a 4.24 40-yard dash this summer. When you saw the clock, was that a shock?
Grimes: Not a shock. It felt really good. That was the best 40 I feel like I’ve ever run, obviously, it was my best time ever. My mechanics, everything felt smooth. so I knew it was going to be a good time. To hear that 4.24, it was a blessing.
Q: How explosive could this offense and this position group be?
Grimes: We’re going to be very explosive. We have all the pieces. Now it’s just repetition and everyone getting on the same page. Just perfecting all the little things, all the little details. We’re going to be very explosive in the run game and the pass game, guys on the perimeter, we’re going to block and do our thing.
Q: Do you feel like a senior?
Grimes: I do. I feel like it’s gone by fast, but I also feel like I’ve been in college for a long time. Kind of both. I feel like yesterday, I was just moving into my dorm as a freshman. Now, in my last year in college football, I have 12 games left. It definitely went by fast, but I learned a lot and it’s been a blessing.
Q: What would you say the biggest strength of the receiving group as a whole is?
Grimes: I’ve been saying this, we’re just versatile. We’ve got guys that can do everything. We can block, that’s a big thing. We can go high-point the ball. We’ve got speed. We’ve got guys that can run any type of route. Loose hips. We can move. Freak athletes like Noah, Terrell and even Teddy. We got it all. The hands, the speed locked in. IQ.
