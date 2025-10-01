How Zack Myers Proved Himself vs. Virginia Tech
Safety Brody Barnhardt went down with an injury during the game against Virginia Tech this past weekend. A true blow to the NC State secondary, as he was one of the starting safeties on the roster. It sucks to see players go down with injury, but the reality in collegiate sports is the next man up mentality.
- “Brody [Barnhardt] goes down, obviously that puts more on Ronnie [Royal III],” Doeren said. “And Ronnie’s got to step up now and play better…And Zack Myers got in the game, and he had 12 plays and didn’t make any mistakes.”
In this case, it’s two players who have to step up and perform better. Safety Ronnie Royal III has had his fair share of ups and downs this season. He’s made mistakes, but as a redshirt freshman, it’s expected. It takes time to settle in and to truly understand your role, even at a safety position.
That’s why the performance of quarterback CJ Bailey has been special at the beginning of this season. His processing speed for a quarterback in his sophomore year is maybe the best part of his game.
In terms of seizing opportunities, safety Zack Myers did so at the end of the game against the Hokies. As Doeren said, he got 12 snaps and made the most of them. Let’s dive into two plays showcasing how he made the most of his limited snaps.
Film Examples
3:41 remaining in the fourth quarter, second-and-7
Myers is the safety lined up towards the wide side of the field (the one who’s standing in the middle of the field), and the Hokies decide to run a simple inside run to the left. You can see Myers instantly react and come downhill to help assist on the tackle.
A good sign in young players is to see them react fast and on instinct. Myers doesn’t look to second-guess himself here and fully commits to his decision – things you want to see.
1:52 remaining in the fourth quarter, third-and-7
This is a big down for the defense. Third down, and NC State is down by two with only one timeout. A stop here will give the offense a chance to potentially tie the game up. Myers is lined up in the same position he was a play ago – Wide side safely in the middle of the field.
Virginia Tech runs a play action rollout to the right, and Drones decides to keep the ball and try to run for the first down himself. Again, Myers showcases his instincts here, stopping in his tracks and lowering his shoulder to stop Drones short of the line to gain.
Impactful play and statement made to the coaching staff. It sucks to see players go down, and Barnhardt has played hard in the first couple of weeks of the season. But if Myers proved anything in his 12 snaps, he’s ready to come out and compete.
