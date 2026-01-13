Former Wolfpack Receiver Commits to Alabama

A day after NC State landed a couple of pass-catchers out of the transfer portal to help its 2026 passing attack, a former Wolfpack wideout reportedly has a new home.



Noah Rogers, who was an effective player over the last two years after transferring from Ohio State, is joining Kalen DeBoer's Alabama Crimson Tide for the 2026 campaign, where he will have two years of eligibility remaining. According to On3, he also considered Auburn and a return to the Big Ten at Penn State.



Noah Rogers' Career Path

Rogers finished last season as the Wolfpack's third-leading receiver with 441 yards and two touchdowns, trailing Terrell Anderson and Justin Joly. He became known for big plays and contested catches, collecting more than 30 catches and 400 yards in each season with the team, which made him an intriguing transfer portal target for other programs across the country.



He was the No. 111 overall player in the portal and the No. 29 wide receiver.



Dec 28, 2024; Annapolis, MD, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Noah Rogers (5) leaps to make a catch during the first half of the Go Bowling Military Bowl against the East Carolina Pirates at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The former top 100 recruit saw limited playing time in his collegiate career before coming to Raleigh, appearing in four games as a freshman for the Buckeyes in 2023 while preserving his redshirt, according to the newest NCAA eligibility rules. He was a prolific high school player in North Carolina, claiming the state's top recruiting ranking after amassing 3,200 yards and 37 touchdowns during his final two years at Rolesville High School.



Future Outlook

A Raleigh area native leaving for other opportunities is a tough pill to swallow, but DeBoer's offenses have developed pass-catchers wherever he's been. Having the opportunity to become another one had to have been enticing for Rogers, especially with the programs that have pursued him throughout his career.



Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Noah Rogers (5) runs after a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He's one of the top four receivers leaving NC State from last season's team, joining Joly, Anderson, and Wesley Grimes. Their departures leave much work for the coaching staff to do in an effort to reload the passing game during the offseason, but a few recent transfers could help.



The most likely candidate to replace Rogers' production is Alcorn State transfer Tyran Warren. At 6-foot-3, 185 lbs, Warren has the most similar measurements to the former Wolfpack star, and he put up nearly identical numbers (24 receptions, 442 yards, and four touchdowns) for a struggling Braves team last season. The Wolfpack has few receivers with that combination of size and speed remaining on the roster.



Alcorn State's wide receiver Tyran Warren (7) scores a touchdown during the game against Jackson State in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That shouldn't diminish Rogers' important contributions as he heads for perceived greener pastures, but it shows the coaching staff has had to prepare for the attrition of the offseason.