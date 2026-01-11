NC State Star Justin Joly Makes His NFL Decision

RALEIGH — Justin Joly arrived at NC State after showing promise in two seasons at UConn, but never reached the potential he believed he had. After his two years with the Wolfpack, Joly solidified himself as one of the nation's best tight ends, fulfilling his goal to return the program to victory in a postseason bowl game in the 2025 season.

With his eligibility exhausted, Joly made the next step of his journey official on Saturday, announcing that he declared for the 2026 NFL draft. He secured an invitation to the Panini Senior Bowl back in December, already unofficially beginning the pre-draft journey. Now, his Wolfpack career comes to an end for real.

More on Joly's NFL future

When NC State promoted Gavin Locklear to the position coach for the tight ends, he placed an emphasis on developing Joly and the rest of the room as run and pass blockers, while also continuing to grow Joly as the team's go-to pass catcher. In the 2025 season, it was one of the best tight end rooms in the country, with Joly as the crown jewel.

His improvement as a blocker raised his already high professional ceiling. In his four collegiate seasons, Joly racked up 166 receptions for 1,978 yards, scoring 15 times. Seven of his 15 touchdowns came in his final season with the Wolfpack, as he became CJ Bailey's go-to target in the red zone.

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) celebrates with running back Hollywood Smothers (3) after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

After his stellar senior season, Joly firmly entrenched himself in the conversation alongside some of the nation's top tight end prospects. While he might not be a first-round NFL draft prospect, there's no doubt that Joly could help an NFL roster with his athleticism and pass-catching ability. Joly endured some punishment in his senior season, missing the Wolfpack's win over Georgia Tech.

A high character member of the Wolfpack

Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) and tight end Cody Hardy (44) celebrate a touchdown during the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The final game of the season was proof of Joly's character and reputation in the Wolfpack locker room. With a strong season in his back pocket and the NFL draft process looming, Joly could've easily walked away from the NC State program before the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. However, he chose one last game with the Pack rather than calling it a career early.

"These guys want to play for each other one more time, like Joly was crying in the locker room before the game because he just wanted to play one more time with his brothers, and he wanted coach (Gavin) Locklear to coach him one more time," Doeren said after the bowl win. " And so that's our culture, the love that these kids have for each other."

Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) looks onto the stadium during the warmups prior to the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Joly's efforts on and off the field helped him earn first-team All-ACC honors in 2025. His best performance of the season came against Pitt, as he racked up over 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the first half in the loss to the Panthers. He somehow caught a pass and dragged himself into the end zone for a 59-yard touchdown, despite being injured.

That injury sidelined him for the Georgia Tech game, but he found other ways to make an impact. He supported tight end teammates Cody Hardy and Dante Daniels from the sidelines, something that the pair appreciated greatly. Both Hardy and Daniels made major impacts in the Wolfpack's win over Georgia Tech, helping rekindle the morale for the season after some serious lows.

Where Joly could land

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) makes a touchdown to win the game past Florida State Seminoles defensive back Shamar Arnoux (15) during the second half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

According to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., Joly sits at the No. 2 fullback or H-back prospect on the big board for the 2026 NFL draft. Kiper did not list the NC State tight end as a traditional tight end during his analysis, with Vanderbilt's star tight end Eli Stowers joining him on that list. Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq came in as the top tight end prospect on Kiper's big board.

Presumably, Joly would profile as a modern NFL tight end, especially given his ability to catch passes at such a high level. At 6-foot-3, 251 pounds, he meets the size requirement for most NFL tight ends, potentially falling on the smaller end of the spectrum. He would be a quality fit for a contending team in the middle of the draft.

Keep it here for more coverage of NC State football and the transfer portal. Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.