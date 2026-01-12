The Impact of NC State's Latest Transfer Addition

RALEIGH — The transfer portal window continued to be a productive time for NC State, as the Wolfpack remains on the hunt for players who could impact the upcoming 2026 season. With quarterback CJ Bailey coming back for his junior season with the Pack, there has been a clear emphasis on surrounding him with whatever will optimize his play the most.

The Wolfpack added another wide receiver on Saturday, as Alcorn State's Tyran Warren committed to the program, according to a report from On3. He joined a trio of new potential pass catchers and a handful of other new toys on the offensive side of things for Bailey and offensive coordinator Kurt Roper to work with in the coming season.

What Warren brings to the Wolfpack

NC State picked up a commitment from Alcorn State transfer WR Tyran Warren



The 6-foot-3.5 wideout has posted 35 receptions for 785 yards and 8 TDs over the last two seasons.



Warren visited Raleigh over the weekend

Warren visited Raleigh over the weekend and ended up settling on NC State as the proper place for a jump to the FBS level after three seasons at Alcorn State. With the Braves, he racked up 37 catches for 715 yards and six touchdowns in his three years. While those numbers might not seem substantial, Alcorn State's offense was never heavy in terms of passing the football while Warren was a member of the team.

In his senior season, he caught 24 passes for 442 yards and four of his six career scores. He saved his best performance for his very last game in a Braves uniform, catching seven passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns, although the Braves ultimately fell to rival Jackson State. There is a level of explosiveness in the veteran wideout that NC State hasn't had in a few seasons.

Alcorn State WR Tyran Warren 64 yard TD pass from Jaylon Tolbert against Jackson State

📽 SWAC TV pic.twitter.com/D71cmLMbYY — HBCU Premier Sports & More (@HBCUSports1) November 24, 2025

Warren showed true burner speed and reportedly ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at one point. The Wolfpack had some speed between Noah Rogers, Wesley Grimes and Terrell Anderson during the 2025 season, but not to the level that the Alcorn State receiver showed over the last two seasons with the Braves. He will instantly be a vertical downfield threat for Bailey that the quarterback lacked in his first two years throwing passes at NC State.

The Alcorn State transfer joins a receiver room that includes Teddy Hoffmann, Keenan Jackson and incoming transfers Victor Snow and Chance Robinson. He became the 10th overall transfer to join NC State. The Wolfpack's retooled offense should be an exciting group by the time the 2026 season comes around, with Bailey as the center of the action.

