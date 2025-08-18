Wolfpack Future at Tight End Looks Bright with New Arrival's
NC State was busy at the tight end position in this past recruiting class. The Wolfpack brought in two new tight ends to develop, as Justin Joly is set to play his last season in Raleigh this upcoming season. Three-star recruit Preston Douglas was one of those recruits.
The product is out of Jupiter, Florida. He was committed to South Carolina before the 2024 college football season. The Gamecocks may have gotten spooked with the news on Halloween last year when Douglas flipped his recruitment to the Wolfpack.
Douglas High School Career
Doughalas played his senior season of high school ball at The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Florida. He finished the season with 505 yards for eight touchdowns. The stats may not be the most impressive, but the 6-foot-3 tight end certainly has the athleticism to assert his dominance on any defense in the country.
He needs more time to build his frame to thrive in college football. He'll get this upcoming season, but head coach Dave Doeren is excited about what he can bring.
"Then Preston Douglas, a really athletic player from Jupiter, Florida, Benjamin High School," Doeren said. "Love the fact that we got two good tight ends in this class to help us with where we're building and growing in the offense."
Time for NC State
The former team captain in high school enters a different environment. The college level is a different beast, and can be challenging for any new player. But Douglas has showcased at the previous level he's ready to get to work, he played both sides of the ball in high school and was a team captain his junior and senior seasons.
Doeren has a plan for Douglas, like every recruit the Wolfpack brings in, but the type of tight end the Wolfpack prefers is clear.
"There's really two types of tight ends," Doeren said. "There's the hybrid that can be in and out of the box. You can put them in the slot. You've seen that over the years with us from Jaylen Samuels to Cary Angeline and now with Justin Joly. Then you have your more traditional in line tight ends that put their hand in the dirt. Still run routes, catch balls but they're more involved in the line of scrimmage play."
Douglas certainly fits the hybrid type role Doeren mentioned. There isn't a better teacher than Joly to help Douglas find his footing at the FBS level. The Wolfpack tight end room looks like it'll be in good hands for years.
