Wolfpack Guard Zam Jones Searches For Answers After URI Loss
RALEIGH — No. 16 NC State suffered its second home loss of the 2025-26 season, as the Rhode Island Rams came into Reynolds Coliseum on Sunday and stole a 68-63 victory over the Wolfpack in stylish fashion.
While the Pack continued to struggle with finding consistent offense, sophomore guard Zam Jones returned to form in the loss. She scored 10 points in the first quarter and led the team with 17 in her 29 minutes of action.
Jones spoke to the media after the loss, detailing what went wrong for the Wolfpack and where the team needs to address issues to improve moving forward.
Jones' Noteworthy Thoughts
On coach Wes Moore's messaging to the team in the locker room after the loss
- "Just got to buy into the scouting report... Our practice guys learn the plays, so I'd just saying buying into the scouting report and playing hard."
On what it will take to get more members of the team bought in moving forward
- "We've just got to have better practices. I feel like we did have better practices coming in. I don't know what happened during the game, but I'd just say just buy in at practice. We've got to have better energy in practice and come out ready to play. We looked kind of sluggish in the first half, like we didn't want to be here."
On why the practices aren't going the way Moore and Jones want them to
- "At this point, I don't know, but we're definitely going to get together again. We're a young team, so we have really no leaders, so we're trying to have Zoe (Brooks), me, Maddie Cox trying to step up and trying to be the leaders. We're going to get it right for sure. "
On what that increase in energy and buy-in needs to look like in the future
- "Just energy. If we have the scouting report that No. 5 does a spin and shoots, we need to buy in and be like, 'OK, she's going to spin and shoot.' Just the scouting report... Just buying in.
- "Watching a film not only with the team, but by yourself. Get in the gym in hours when you're not in practice. We've just got to buy in."
On the core still being the same and trying to lead
- "It definitely feels good. Zoe, Maddie Cox, Tilda (Trygger) from last year, we're just trying to lead. We've got Khamil (Pierre) and... Qadence (Samuels), so we're just trying to get them to get rolling. (Samuels) didn't have a great game, but I told her... I didn't have good games plenty of times this year, but you can't get stuck on one game."
- "... The message in the locker is we've just got to be dogs out there. Right now, I agree with coach Moore, we're some chihuahuas, so we've just got to get it together."
