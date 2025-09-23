All Wolfpack

Doeren Breaks Down Virginia Tech Ahead of Week 5

The NC State head coach shared his thoughts on the Wolfpack's Week 5 opponent

Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren walks out during the warmups prior to the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
RALEIGH — NC State fell to 3-1 after a mistake-filled loss to the Duke Blue Devils on the road Saturday. As the program seemingly always does, the Wolfpack immediately turned the page to the Week 5 opponent, the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The 2025 season has been an unequivocal disaster in Blacksburg, as the Hokies began the season with three straight losses. The final loss came in blowout fashion to Old Dominion and ultimately led to the firing of head coach Brent Pry. The administration appointed offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery to the interim head coaching position as the university begins the search process for its leader of the future.

The 1-3 Hokies will travel to Raleigh to face the Pack, offering a unique challenge for NC State, given the sudden changes within the program. Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren spoke about the upcoming matchup and what his team must expect if it wants to secure the fourth win of the season.

Sep 20, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Wofford Terriers at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Doeren's Thoughts on the Hokies

As he usually does, Doeren pointed out several members of the Virginia Tech offense who could pose problems for a reeling Wolfpack defense that just allowed 45 points in the loss to Duke.

  • "It starts with their quarterback. (Kyron) Drones is a big, athletic guy. He has a big arm. He's 235 pounds," Doeren said. "They run him a lot. You've got to tackle; he's not going to go down easy. He's thick and he's fast. He's a tough kid."

While Drones hasn't lived up to his potential in his three seasons with the Hokies, the quarterback has played a lot of ACC football and proven he can be a game-changer when he's on point. Doeren also shared his praise of the receiving corps for Virginia Tech.

Sep 20, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Phillip Montgomery and Wofford Terriers head coach Shawn Watson shake hands after the game at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Virginia Tech will be the second opponent in the last year with an interim head for NC State, as Blake Harrell took over for East Carolina midseason before the Wolfpack's Military Bowl loss last December. Doeren explained the challenges of preparing for a team experience change midseason.

  • "It's hard to say on the scouting side of things because they've had one game and it wasn't much of a game against Wofford. They blew them out. So it's hard to say, how much can you change?" Doeren said. "I think the mindset can change. Schematically, it's hard, you know, especially when you're not in a bye week to change a lot of things... It's Virginia Tech, man. They've got good players there, and it's a proud program.:

Despite the Hokies' struggles, it's clear Doeren wants to avoid his team overlooking Virginia Tech in Week 5.

