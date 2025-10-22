Why Pitt’s Rush Defense Could Spell Trouble for NC State
RALEIGH — In NC State's losses to Virginia Tech and Notre Dame, the offense tallied just 110 rushing yards combined. The rushing attack, led by sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers, has been crucial to the Wolfpack's success throughout the 4-3 start.
Unfortunately for Smothers and offensive coordinator Kurt Roper, the Wolfpack is set to face one of the nation's most stingy run defenses in Pitt.
Pitt's Defense By the Numbers
Throughout the Panthers' 5-2 start, opponents have struggled mightily to get their rushing attack going against head coach Pat Narduzzi's defensive scheme. Pitt's primary emphasis is to make teams play one-dimensional football, forcing them into passing situations.
The 2025 iteration of Pitt has been remarkably successful in that regard. The Panthers allow a measly 2.4 yards per rush to opposing backs, good for third in the nation. Pitt has allowed just 90 yards per game throughout the first seven matchups, the eighth-best mark across college football. Because of Pitt's success against the run, teams abandon that aspect of their game plan altogether and try to attack the Panthers' softer coverage.
Smothers (Or 'Holiday Smoothie,' according to Narduzzi) will be a major test of Pitt's mettle as a defense. Entering the matchup, the standout back averages 6.6 yards per carry and 105.7 yards per game. He struggled in the Wolfpack's most recent outing against Notre Dame, in large part due to the passing offense's inability to move the ball downfield. The defensive numbers won't scare NC State head coach Dave Doeren away from using his top back.
"We got a really good running back and I think 1.000 yards is selling him short. We've got to do everything we can to get that guy touches," Doeren said. "He's a really good football player, and the more he touches the football, the better."
Offensive Line Struggles
NC State's offensive line did a quality job keeping quarterback CJ Bailey upright through the first seven weeks of the season, but was inconsistent in the run-blocking phase. True freshman right guard Spike Sowells showed some progress blocking for Smothers against Notre Dame and finished with a 71.5 Pro Football Focus run block grade. However, Sowells left the game with an injury early, but should be healthy for the Pitt matchup. NC State's unit will need to be ready for pressure.
"They blitz. It's Pat's system and they're putting guys in the box to stop the run," Doeren said. "There's a lot of what we call hot pressures, six guys, two under three deep, a lot of press quarters, one-on-one, matchups where we got to win our one-on-ones."
Bailey has been sacked on 15.4% of occasions when he's pressured. The pass protection of the unit has been fairly strong, but the quarterback could be under more duress than usual against a blitz-happy Pitt defense. That's where Smothers could be of assistance if NC State can find ways to create holes.
Even after a bye week and a poor performance against Notre Dame, Smothers still leads the ACC by nearly 200 yards, with 739 on 112 attempts. Because of his ability to create missed tackles, the sophomore back often does things with little help from the offensive line. If Smothers can reach the second level of Pitt's defense, he should have more room to operate in the open field, somewhere he's more dangerous than the majority of running backs in the nation.
The X-Factors
NC State's tight end group is likely the best set of run blockers on the team and will be the best Pitt has seen so far in the 2025 campaign. Senior Cody Hardy consistently grades out as the best blocker for the Wolfpack and could provide a much-needed spark for the Pack's rushing attack. One of the other tight ends and the team's standout pass catcher, Justin Joly, takes great pride in having a teammate like Smothers.
"He does a little bit of everything. He's a leader on the team... But he's someone you can count on, someone that if you need to make a play, he's your guy," Joly said.
It's clear the tight ends will have Smothers' back in the upcoming matchup. Their coaches, Doeren and Roper, will be in an interesting chess match against one of the best run defenses in the nation throughout Saturday's game.
