Brad Marchand Found a Wild Way to Prevent an Oilers Player From Punching Him
Brad Marchand, with his timely goals and veteran leadership, has quickly become a fan favorite in Florida since being traded to the Panthers from the Bruins in March.
Now Panthers fans have a new reason to love him, as Marchand, who has made a career out of getting under is opponents' skin, found a wild way to avoid getting punched late in Florida's 6-1 win over Edmonton in Monday night's Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.
In the closing minute of the second period, Marchand got grabbed by Edmonton's Jake Walman, who seemed like he wanted to throw some punches. Marchand, however, prevented that by biting Walman's glove until the referee was able to pull him away.
Marchand even stripped away some of Walman's tape with his teeth:
Marchand is truly one of a kind. And now he and the Panthers are two wins away from winning the Stanley Cup.