Panthers Chipped, Dented Lord Stanley's Cup During Wild Championship Celebrations
The Florida Panthers have been holding nothing back while soaking in the feeling of repeating as Stanley Cup Champions, and it seems their joyous celebrations may have come at the expense of Lord Stanley's Cup itself.
The Panthers partied the night away following their 5–1 win over the Edmonton Oilers to win their second straight championship. Come Wednesday morning, the trophy was looking a bit worse for wear.
Before the trophy even left the ice, a chip could be seen on its lip, as Florida somehow managed to damage its prize before even reaching the locker room. By the morning, a dent, similar to the one left by Colorado Avalanche forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel when he slipped while holding the trophy back in 2022, could be seen on the base of the Cup.
It's not clear how the lip of the Cup sustained so much damage on the ice, but it was certainly a noticeable wound. Panthers players certainly didn't seem to mind, as they continued to excitedly hoist the trophy over their shoulders throughout the evening and into the following morning.
It's not the first time the Cup has been disfigured during a team's championship celebrations, and likely won't be the last.