SI

Panthers Chipped, Dented Lord Stanley's Cup During Wild Championship Celebrations

Karl Rasmussen

Florida Panthers hoist the Stanley Cup after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers
Florida Panthers hoist the Stanley Cup after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida Panthers have been holding nothing back while soaking in the feeling of repeating as Stanley Cup Champions, and it seems their joyous celebrations may have come at the expense of Lord Stanley's Cup itself.

The Panthers partied the night away following their 5–1 win over the Edmonton Oilers to win their second straight championship. Come Wednesday morning, the trophy was looking a bit worse for wear.

Before the trophy even left the ice, a chip could be seen on its lip, as Florida somehow managed to damage its prize before even reaching the locker room. By the morning, a dent, similar to the one left by Colorado Avalanche forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel when he slipped while holding the trophy back in 2022, could be seen on the base of the Cup.

It's not clear how the lip of the Cup sustained so much damage on the ice, but it was certainly a noticeable wound. Panthers players certainly didn't seem to mind, as they continued to excitedly hoist the trophy over their shoulders throughout the evening and into the following morning.

It's not the first time the Cup has been disfigured during a team's championship celebrations, and likely won't be the last.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NHL