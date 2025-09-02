NC State Hopes to Host Specific Recruiting Class Prospects
The North Carolina State Wolfpack started the season off during the week, as they didn't have the chance to play on Saturday, but instead, we're one of the first games to play to kick off the very first week of college football in the 2025 football season.
The Wolfpack started the season off at home as they took on the ECU Pirates. The Wolfpack started the game off very strongly; however, it would move to what looked to be a more stable game for ECU, which would later result in a game that ended in a very close contest.
This contest favored the Wolfpack in the end, which is exactly what they had hoped for when they were entering the game; however, the school wasn't exactly what they had hoped for, as they only won the game by a total of seven points. They walked out of Carter-Finley Stadium with a 24-17 victory, which is far better than it could have been, as the Pirates had the better team to close out that game for the most part.
The North Carolina State Wolfpack will look to right their wrongs as they have the chance to do so on Saturday when they play in their second game of the season. Unfortunately, though, they will have to play against a better team as they are set to take on the Virginia Cavaliers, who just picked up a huge victory for themselves in week one against Coastal Carolina by way of a blowout after winning the football game 48 to 7.
This was a very impressive win as they won by much more than Summit anticipated, which is exactly what you were looking for when it comes to week one, as mistakes are set to be made, but they balanced out any type of mistakes that they have with a very successful slate of plays and determination.
As mentioned in the past, this team will have a lot keyed in when it comes to recruiting as they continue to search for 2026 prospects, which is exactly what they can bring in as they are hopeful that some of these guys will visit for their first in conference game, which is very possible as this game will be one of the most intriguing games, especially at the noon EDT kickoff which is going to be one of the better kick offs at that time for the week two slate of college football games that are set to take place.
NC State's Focus in Recruiting
Their primary focus will be getting 2026s on campus for this game, which is very possible as no list has been made official. However, the hope is to get some more guys in that class to visit.
