NC State to Host UNLV EDGE on Transfer Portal Visit

The 2026 transfer portal window is well underway, and there has already been plenty of chaos for NC State and head coach Dave Doeren. While the Wolfpack have seen several players leave the program and enter the portal, they have also started targeting and making progress with several portal prospects.

One of those prospects is a former UNLV EDGE whom the Wolfpack and Doeren are expected to host on campus in Raleigh for an official visit in the near future.

UNLV EDGE Transfer to Visit NC State

On Saturday, 247Sports’ Chris Hummer reported on X that NC State is expected to host UNLV EDGE transfer Tunmise Adeleye for an official visit on campus in Raleigh on January 7.

UNLV edge Tunmise Adeleye has added a visit to NC State on Jan. 7-8, his rep @IanJohnsonAce tells @247Sports. (@RCorySmith, @PackPride) https://t.co/QF0SPwnKjF — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 3, 2026

Adeleye’s trip with NC State will be his third official visit of the portal window, as he’s also expected to travel to Syracuse on January 3 and to Mississippi State on January 6.

The transfer EDGE was a four-star recruit in the 2021 class from Katy Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas, and committed to and signed with Texas A&M. He redshirted his freshman year in 2021 and played one season for the Aggies in 2022, before entering the portal and transferring to Michigan State.

Sep 10, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Camerun Peoples (6) rushes against Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye (30) in the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Adeleye spent only one season with the Spartans, appearing in six games before re-entering the portal and transferring to Texas State for the 2024 season. He played seven games with the Bobcats, but once again entered the portal, landing at UNLV as his fourth college in four years.

He had a terrific 2025 season with the Rebels, recording 49 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks. He’s now in the portal for one final time and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Adeleye is a veteran player with proven experience across multiple conferences and would likely be able to come in and start on an NC State defensive line that desperately needs an improved pass rush.

While several programs are pursuing the UNLV transfer, the Wolfpack should be able to significantly boost their standing by bringing him to campus for a visit, giving them a strong chance to win his portal recruitment.

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If NC State can land Adeleye out of the transfer portal, he’d be a massive addition to the Wolfpack’s defense in 2026. 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 439 overall player in the portal, and the No. 33 defensive lineman.

