Wolfpack Veteran Defensive End Gives Take on NC State Defense
RALEIGH, N.C. -- In the 24-17 win over East Carolina, NC State's defense showed up massively. First-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot's unit held ECU to just 30 yards rushing for the game and dominated the Pirates in the first half.
The edge rushers performed well across the board, even though the team's sack total was low. One of the veteran edge rushers, redshirt sophomore Isaiah Shirley, finished his night with two tackles and helped apply some of that pressure.
Shirley spoke to the media on Wednesday about the growth and development of the defense as well as the upcoming matchup against Virginia on Saturday.
Watch Shirley's Press Conference Here
Here is a transcript of Shirley's media availability
On the team's confidence level after the ECU win
- Shirley: "I think the confidence is high. Everybody, at least on defense and on the team in general, we expect greatness every day when we come out here to play. We have the utmost confidence and we're ready to go. We're playing in the Murphy (Murphy Center) and the Carter (Carter-Finley Stadium). We find our fans who rally behind us and we're just ready to go."
On how much pride the defensive line took in stopping the run against ECU
- Shirley: "A lot, to say the least. If you can stop people in the run, that's when you start getting the gift of pass rush. You have to stop the run first and then you get to rush the passer. We take a lot of pride in that. Coach (Charley) Wiles, coach (Elisha) Shaw, the whole D-line, it's a big deal. We're all about knock-back and wanting to stop the runner."
On the biggest key to stopping rushing attack from ECU and other teams moving forward
- Shirley: "I think the biggest key is just understanding our assignments and then doing it to the best of your ability. And then getting knock-back like I said. Knock-back is the No. 1 thing that stops runs and I think we did a lot of that up front between our edges and our interior guys. We just played technically sound and executed every call that was given."
On getting more sacks moving forward
- Shirley: "... Obviously, coverage helps us. Just continuing to win on the edge and when you get there, reach for the ball. It's a game of inches. It's that one little inch that we need. Turn your toe a little bit tighter or reach for the ball a little bit longer and I think as you'll see those pressures will turn into sacks very soon."
