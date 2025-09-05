All Wolfpack

Wolfpack Veteran Defensive End Gives Take on NC State Defense

Defensive end Isaiah Shirley is ready to show what the Wolfpack defense can do in the second game of the season.

Tucker Sennett

Oct 19, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Isaiah Shirley (88) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Isaiah Shirley (88) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
RALEIGH, N.C. -- In the 24-17 win over East Carolina, NC State's defense showed up massively. First-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot's unit held ECU to just 30 yards rushing for the game and dominated the Pirates in the first half.

The edge rushers performed well across the board, even though the team's sack total was low. One of the veteran edge rushers, redshirt sophomore Isaiah Shirley, finished his night with two tackles and helped apply some of that pressure.

Shirley spoke to the media on Wednesday about the growth and development of the defense as well as the upcoming matchup against Virginia on Saturday.

On the team's confidence level after the ECU win

  • Shirley: "I think the confidence is high. Everybody, at least on defense and on the team in general, we expect greatness every day when we come out here to play. We have the utmost confidence and we're ready to go. We're playing in the Murphy (Murphy Center) and the Carter (Carter-Finley Stadium). We find our fans who rally behind us and we're just ready to go."

On how much pride the defensive line took in stopping the run against ECU

  • Shirley: "A lot, to say the least. If you can stop people in the run, that's when you start getting the gift of pass rush. You have to stop the run first and then you get to rush the passer. We take a lot of pride in that. Coach (Charley) Wiles, coach (Elisha) Shaw, the whole D-line, it's a big deal. We're all about knock-back and wanting to stop the runner."
Isaiah Shirle
Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Isaiah Shirley (88) tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Aaron Philo (12) in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On the biggest key to stopping rushing attack from ECU and other teams moving forward

  • Shirley: "I think the biggest key is just understanding our assignments and then doing it to the best of your ability. And then getting knock-back like I said. Knock-back is the No. 1 thing that stops runs and I think we did a lot of that up front between our edges and our interior guys. We just played technically sound and executed every call that was given."

On getting more sacks moving forward

  • Shirley: "... Obviously, coverage helps us. Just continuing to win on the edge and when you get there, reach for the ball. It's a game of inches. It's that one little inch that we need. Turn your toe a little bit tighter or reach for the ball a little bit longer and I think as you'll see those pressures will turn into sacks very soon."

Published
Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.