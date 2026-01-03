Three Players NC State Needs Strong Showings From Against Virginia

RALEIGH — With ACC play in full swing and a win under its belt, NC State is primed for a massive Saturday matchup against No. 21 Virginia. The Cavaliers arrive at the Lenovo Center off a triple overtime loss to in-state rival Virginia Tech, while the Pack handled Wake Forest on Wednesday.

If NC State wants to move to 2-0 in conference play, it will need to be on point against one of the stronger teams in the ACC. The Wolfpack flipped a switch after the loss to Kansas, particularly on the defensive end, but Will Wade needs strong individual performances from a handful of key players if there is any hope of knocking off the Cavaliers.

Who needs to step up?

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) looks on during the first half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Darrion Williams

There might not be a player in the entire country with more motivation to play well on Saturday than Darrion Williams. The Wolfpack forward was the subject of a passionate defense from his coach after his eight-point performance against Wake Forest. Williams, who dealt with a shoulder injury over the last month, saw his scoring numbers dip, but still found ways to be productive for NC State during that stretch.

Virginia has some serious firepower at forward, with Thijs De Ridder leading the way. The undersized Williams could have some unique advantages offensively, as he can stretch the floor and attack off the bounce. Wade says the shots are going to fall for his star forward eventually. Why not now?

Musa Sagnia

Dec 3, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Musa Sagnia (13) fouls Auburn Tigers guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) during the second half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Virginia has some size between De Ridder and freshman center Johann Grünloh, who enters the game averaging over two blocks per game. While Ven-Allen Lubin handled his business against larger players earlier in the season for NC State, freshman big man Musa Sagnia needs to prove himself against more talented bigs. Luckily for the Wolfpack, he's playing his best basketball.

Sagnia was a force inside against Wake Forest and showed just how effective he can be on the defensive end. His ability to switch onto smaller players fits perfectly into NC State's defensive scheme with its ball pressure. The area where Sagnia might be key is on the glass, as Virginia is one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country through 13 games.

Paul McNeil

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) runs onto the court before the first half of the game against Liberty Flames at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

NC State didn't shoot the three incredibly well against Wake Forest, outside of Paul McNeil. The Wolfpack's sharpshooter maintained his solid shooting form, making two of his five attempts from 3-point range against the Demon Deacons. He scored 13 points in the win, but also made an impact in an area that will be important against Virginia: rebounding.

Against Texas Southern, Ole Miss and Wake Forest, McNeil racked up 18 rebounds from his guard spot. His length and athleticism make him a valuable rebounder at the guard position. With Lubin, Sagnia and Williams trying to clear out big men in the paint, McNeil could clean up the leftovers if he's in the right spots.

