Ex-Wolfpack Quarterback Nearly Leads Cardinals To Upset Win
RALEIGH — While things didn't go as members of the Wolfpack hoped in South Bend, Indiana, NC State was well represented in the NFL over the weekend by several contributors, but one proved to be a major surprise.
With starting quarterback Kyler Murray injured, the Arizona Cardinals turned to ex-Wolfpack signal caller Jacoby Brissett in relief against the Indianapolis Colts, one of his many old teams. The savvy veteran stepped into the role nicely for the Cardinals, a heavy underdog in the game, and helped keep the team in the game before the Colts took the lead with under five minutes left.
Brissett's Big Day
The Cardinals entered the game missing some key pieces other than Murray and ended up losing even more after the opening kickoff. Standout wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. left the game with a head injury in the second quarter, leaving Brissett without the Cardinals' top receiving option outside of tight end Trey McBride.
Even without the top receiver, Brissett managed to keep the Cardinals afloat. He put together a tremendous performance given the circumstances, passing for 320 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
Brissett led the Cardinals to the nine-yard line with less than a minute on the clock, but couldn't find a receiver in the end zone for a go-ahead score, trailing by four points. Despite the strong performance from the backup, Cardinal head coach Jonathan Gannon reiterated that Kyler Murray will be the starting quarterback moving forward.
"I hate to say I'm not impressed," Gannon said after the game. "But I know that's who (Brissett) is."
Remembering His Wolfpack Days
After beginning his career at Florida, Brissett transferred to NC State in 2013. Like current Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey, Brissett was another Florida high school quarterback with intriguing dual-threat skills.
Brissett sat out the 2013 season due to the old NCAA transfer rules preventing play in the first year following a transfer. He got his chance in 2014 and helped turn around head coach Dave Doeren's program in just the second year of his tenure. Brissett threw for 2,606 yards and 23 touchdowns while adding 529 rushing yards as well.
