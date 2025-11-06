Jay Bilas Snubs NC State from His Top 25 Teams
RALEIGH — Rankings for college basketball in November after just one game in the 2025-26 season? Of course. It's a sport defined by narratives and opinions of fans and analysts alike.
Will Wade and NC State stormed out of the gate against NC Central, beating the Eagles 114-66 in the season opener at a packed Lenovo Center. While the win caught the attention of many, one notable pundit didn't seem moved by the performance.
Duke legend and ESPN analyst Jay Bilas released his first "Bilas Index," in which he listed the top 62 teams in the sport after most programs played their first games. Where did the Wolfpack land?
A Snub?
Bilas placed the Wolfpack outside of his top 25, but not too far. NC State came in at No. 30, just two spots behind rival North Carolina at No. 28. Bilas provided some infor about the Wolfpack, but not much context as to why the team ended up where it is on his list.
"Will Wade's revamped Wolfpack wasted no time making a splash with 114 points in Monday's season-opening win over North Carolina Central, with seven players finishing in double-figure scoring -- not a typo! After winning only 12 games last season, Wade takes over in Raleigh with a roster infused with transfer talent led by Darrion Williams (15.1 PPG at Texas Tech in 2024-25)."- Jay Bilas
In addition to the Tar Heels, Bilas also listed Louisville (No. 13) and his alma mater, Duke (No. 5), above the Wolfpack to round out the top four teams in the ACC. Ryan Odom's Virginia rebuild continues to fly under the radar despite being loaded with new talent and introducing a new style of play far different from the Tony Bennett era.
As for what this ranking means for NC State, it really doesn't matter. The Wolfpack will have more than its fair share of chances to prove itself as one of the best 25 teams in the country.
The next step in that process for Will Wade and Co.? Getting a second win against a completely rebuilt Alabama-Birmingham team, which lost its best player, Yaxel Lendeborg, to Michigan in the transfer portal. That game is slated for 9 P.M. EST on Friday.
Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.