Caden Fordham Reflects on Senior Night, North Carolina Rivalry
RALEIGH — NC State picked up a very important sixth win to secure bowl eligibility the last time it took the field at Carter-Finley Stadium, but now the Wolfpack's collective gaze turns to a far more meaningful opponent: the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Rivalry week in the Triangle is built up for much of the season, and for good reason. Just over 22 miles separates the two program's stadiums from one another.
For many members of the Wolfpack, it will be their last time playing in Carter-Finley Stadium. Team captain and linebacker Caden Fordham is one of those players. The senior will be honored on Saturday night, but spoke earlier in the week about his experience in Raleigh and what the rivalry means to him.
Watch Fordham's availability
Fordham's quotes of note
On what he's learned about himself coming off an injury and changing positions
- "Just really, believing in yourself, no matter what. You're always going to have hardships, like my injury. Just believing. Having faith in god, your family, making sure you're always keeping that relationship close because at the end of the day, this is a game that we all love, but when it's over, when you can't play anymore, who do you have left?"
On his dad being a Florida State alum and going on the broadcast during the game
- "I found out after the game. I was talking to him and he told me he had to do a little interview and stuff and I was like, 'Dang, that must've been pretty hard for you.' But no, it was definitely great to win that game."
- "My younger brother is going there. My dad played there, so it was great to have those bragging rights. Since I've been here, we haven't lost to them, so that's always going to be something I remind them of for sure."
On memories of the North Carolina - NC State rivalry
- "Probably when we played them... my sophomore year when Drake (Thomas) and Payton (Wilson) were both playing really well... Might've been my junior year, I can't remember, but they were here playing against Drake Maye and I just remember being a young guy watching them play against UNC and I was like, wow, this is so awesome..."
- "Also, the Emeka Emezie catch was something I really remember too. Seeing how much it means to the older guys who have played here, it's a very special game."
