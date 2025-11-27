All Wolfpack

Caden Fordham Reflects on Senior Night, North Carolina Rivalry

NC State's defensive captain and linebacker Caden Fordham is ready for his final two games as a member of the Wolfpack.

Tucker Sennett

Oct 5, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Caden Fordham (10) looks on prior to the first half of the game against Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
RALEIGH — NC State picked up a very important sixth win to secure bowl eligibility the last time it took the field at Carter-Finley Stadium, but now the Wolfpack's collective gaze turns to a far more meaningful opponent: the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Rivalry week in the Triangle is built up for much of the season, and for good reason. Just over 22 miles separates the two program's stadiums from one another.

For many members of the Wolfpack, it will be their last time playing in Carter-Finley Stadium. Team captain and linebacker Caden Fordham is one of those players. The senior will be honored on Saturday night, but spoke earlier in the week about his experience in Raleigh and what the rivalry means to him.

Fordham's quotes of note

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack cheerleader celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

On what he's learned about himself coming off an injury and changing positions

  • "Just really, believing in yourself, no matter what. You're always going to have hardships, like my injury. Just believing. Having faith in god, your family, making sure you're always keeping that relationship close because at the end of the day, this is a game that we all love, but when it's over, when you can't play anymore, who do you have left?"

On his dad being a Florida State alum and going on the broadcast during the game

  • "I found out after the game. I was talking to him and he told me he had to do a little interview and stuff and I was like, 'Dang, that must've been pretty hard for you.' But no, it was definitely great to win that game."
  • "My younger brother is going there. My dad played there, so it was great to have those bragging rights. Since I've been here, we haven't lost to them, so that's always going to be something I remind them of for sure."
Caden Fordham
Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11), linebacker Caden Fordham (1), wide receiver Keenan Jackson (8) and offensive lineman Jr. Anthony Carter (75) walk out for the coin toss prior to the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

On memories of the North Carolina - NC State rivalry

  • "Probably when we played them... my sophomore year when Drake (Thomas) and Payton (Wilson) were both playing really well... Might've been my junior year, I can't remember, but they were here playing against Drake Maye and I just remember being a young guy watching them play against UNC and I was like, wow, this is so awesome..."
  • "Also, the Emeka Emezie catch was something I really remember too. Seeing how much it means to the older guys who have played here, it's a very special game."

