Wolfpack Linebacker Discusses Week 4 Loss to Duke
DURHAM, N.C. -- The second road trip of the season ended in failure for NC State, as the Wolfpack fell 45-33 to the Duke Blue Devils.
First-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot's unit took a major step back in the loss. After holding Wake Forest scoreless in the second half of the win in Week 3, a more talented Duke offense dominated the Wolfpack during the second half and scored six touchdowns in the game. Captain and linebacker Caden Fordham led NC State in tackles, but his individual performance wasn't enough to stop the Blue Devils.
Fordham spoke to the media following the loss, expressing disappointment and frustration over the performance.
Watch the press conference here
Below is a transcript of Fordham's press conference
On the message in the locker room after the loss
- Fordham: "At the end of the day, we've just got to play better. We come out swinging, doing our thing and then we let teams get back into it. We can't let that happen. When we get in those positions, we've got to end the game."
On the momentum swing following the turnover late in the first half and Duke taking the lead at halftime
- Fordham: "It's football. It happens. Obviously, you don't want that to happen, but at the end of the day, we've got to go out and respond as part of the game. Obviously, we didn't do that as much as we needed to."
On what Duke did to frustrate the NC State defense
- Fordham: "It goes back to the passing game, we've just got to be better communicating, making sure we get to the quarterback and get pressure, take that time to throw down and not giving as much time. That's something we've got to fix as well."
On the team's mindset after suffering the first loss of the season
- Fordham: "It's going to start going in there to watch this film tomorrow, but it's a big learning thing. You can say we're 3-1, but we don't want to lose any games. It sucks to lose, but there's a lot of learning that comes from this ... There's going to be a lot of learning from this."
Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.