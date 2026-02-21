NC State Making Progress with Elite 2028 Lineman

While the vast majority of NC State head coach Dave Doeren and his staff’s focus this offseason has been on the 2027 recruiting cycle, the Wolfpack have also been making progress with some of their top targets in the 2028 class.

One of those targets is a four-star offensive tackle from Florida, and one recruiting analyst recently reported that NC State is among the programs that are standing out early in his recruitment.

Wolfpack Standing Out to 4-Star 2028 Offensive Lineman

Throughout his recruitment, NC State has been targeting Nation Farmer, a four-star offensive tackle from Georgia who attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The Wolfpack first offered him in November and has been actively pursuing him since.

Although Farmer hasn’t yet been ranked alongside the rest of the 2028 class by any prominent recruiting site, 247Sports currently lists him as a four-star prospect, and he’s expected to be one of the top overall recruits in the cycle.

NC State is one of 11 Division I programs that have extended an offer to Farmer so far. While several schools are pursuing him, Rivals’ Chad Simmons recently reported that NC State, Georgia Tech, and Georgia are the three early frontrunners in his recruitment.

“Georgia, Georgia Tech and NC State are standing out early,” Simmons wrote. “Each offered him early in the process, hosted him for visits in the fall and have invested in building strong relationships. That early traction has positioned those three programs at the front of his recruitment.”

While a lot can change in Farmer’s recruitment over the coming months, establishing themselves as a serious contender for the young offensive lineman this early in his process should significantly improve NC State’s chances of landing him down the line.

In addition to Georgia, Georgia Tech, and NC State, Simmons reported that a few other Power Four schools have already shown an early interest in him. He noted that Florida State extended him an offer in January and that the IMG Academy star is also interested in Tennessee and Florida.

As Farmer’s recruitment progresses, more programs are expected to pursue him, and NC State will eventually face serious competition for the four-star offensive tackle.

Still, it appears the Wolfpack have made a strong early impression on Farmer, and if they can continue to make progress with him in the coming months, NC State should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top overall prospects in the 2028 class.

