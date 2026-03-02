Wolfpack to Host Blue-Chip Lineman for Official Visit

Throughout the 2027 recruiting cycle, NC State head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have been targeting and making progress with several talented recruits and haven’t shied away from pursuing some of the nation’s top prospects.

One of those prospects is a four-star in-state defensive lineman and a top-200 overall player in the 2027 class, who is reportedly expected to travel to Raleigh for an official visit (OV) with the Wolfpack in the near future.

4-Star In-State Defensive Lineman Schedules NC State Official Visit

Throughout his recruitment, NC State has been targeting Nate Kamba, a four-star defensive lineman from Corvian Community High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Wolfpack first offered him in February 2025 and has been actively pursuing him since.

Kamba is one of the nation’s top prospects and is a true interior defensive lineman, standing 6’4” and weighing 300 pounds. He would be an excellent addition to the Wolfpack’s 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 166 overall player nationally, the No. 19 defensive lineman, and the No. 8 prospect in North Carolina.

While several programs are targeting Kamba, he has started scheduling visits with some of his top schools. The Wolfpacker’s Jacey Zembal recently reported that the young defensive lineman will take an OV with NC State from May 1-3.

Kamba is one of several talented 2027 prospects who have scheduled an official visit with NC State, joining players like four-star defensive lineman Kaiden Robinson-Vickers and three-star safety Lance Henderson.

Getting him on campus in Raleigh is a key step in the Wolfpack’s pursuit of him, allowing NC State to solidify its standing with him and gain momentum in his recruitment.

In addition to his OV with the Wolfpack, Kamba will also visit Louisville from May 29-31 and is exploring additional OVs with a few other programs. Still, Doeren and company appear to have cemented their status as a top contender for the four-star defensive lineman, with Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently listing NC State as the frontrunner in his recruitment.

As of now, Kamba hasn’t set a commitment date, but there’s a strong chance he will announce his decision after his OVs this spring.

While the Wolfpack will face competition from several schools for Kamba, if they can continue to make progress with him over the next few months and impress him during his May OV, NC State should be well-positioned to land one of the nation's top defensive linemen.

