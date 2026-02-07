Wolfpack Making Nice Bracketology Push Ahead of Saturday's Matchup

RALEIGH — NC State men's basketball appears to be hitting its stride at the right time of year, especially in the eyes of the numerous bracketologists around the country. A narrow Quadrant 1 road victory over SMU on Tuesday helped propel the Wolfpack up a seedline in the eyes of many of the various bracket experts, making Saturday's matchup against Virginia Tech even more important.

Still, head coach Will Wade stressed that his team needs to walk a fine line between being confident and having hubris, especially with a desperate Hokie team arriving in Raleigh just a few days after such an emotional win. Where do things stand for the Wolfpack ahead of the final result in Saturday's game and what could another victory do for NC State?

Where things stand

NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade and Clemson Tigers head coach Brad Brownell look down court Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. NC State Wolfpack won 80-76 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN's Joe Lunardi views the Wolfpack more favorably than many other members of the bracketologist community, placing the Pack as a No. 7 seed in the Southern section of the bracket. Lunardi slated the Wolfpack in a classic matchup against UCLA in the same segment as No. 2 seed Houston, meaning a Pack win would end with it facing Kelvin Sampson and the Cougars.

From the broader view of NC State from other bracketologists, it isn't nearly as confident or optimistic as Lunardi's. The Wolfpack still comes in as an 8-seed according to the Bracket Matrix, which aggregates bracket updates from reputable sources and predictions. The program's average seed position is currently listed at 8.07, the lowest among the Matrix's 8-seeds.

What another victory could for the Wolfpack

Jan 27, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade and bench react to the call during the second half of the game against the Syracuse Orange at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

While a win is unlikely to move the Wolfpack much higher than a 7-seed, it would give Wade's team another solid result over a team with NCAA Tournament aspirations. After struggling against Quadrant 1 foes throughout the non-conference portion of the schedule, NC State has righted the ship of late with the wins over SMU and Clemson. While Saturday's matchup sits as a Quadrant 2 game, it still should help the resumé of the Pack.

A victory would go a long way in earning the Wolfpack some votes in Monday's edition of the AP Poll, potentially pushing the team into the top 25 ahead of a crucial game on the road against Louisville on Monday. Even with all of the additional confidence and expectations of late, the job for NC State is fairly simple: Win as many games as possible before the start of the ACC Tournament on March 10.

