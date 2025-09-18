Wolfpack Men’s Soccer Team Reaches Impressive New Program Heights
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Wolfpack men's soccer continues to soar to new heights in 2025, taking the NCAA soccer world by storm. After a dominant 7-0 win over William & Mary, the Wolfpack reached a 6-0-1 record.
Before head coach Marc Hubbard's starting 11 took the field, the team experienced a historic moment. The Wolfpack climbed to No. 2 in the country on the United Soccer Coaches poll, the primary ranking system for collegiate soccer in the country. It marked the first time the Wolfpack reached the top three teams since 1992.
Since taking over at NC State, Hubbard has led the Wolfpack to a 16-5-6 record. He led the Wolfpack to a Sweet 16 appearance in his first season in 2024, signaling a breakout season could be on the way. The breakout is here, as the Wolfpack are firing on all cylinders early in the 2025 season.
Hubbard's squad has flown out of the gates, as the start to 2025 is the best since 1992 for the program. The Wolfpack trails only the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, just down the road in Winston-Salem. NC State won't face its in-state rival in the regular season, so the Wolfpack will have to wait until the ACC Championship tournament to settle the battle for best in North Carolina.
Led by junior attacker Donavan Phillip, the Wolfpack dominated the competition through its first seven matches. The star forward has racked up 10 goals in the Wolfpack's impressive start, including a historic hat trick against Wofford and four goals in 25 minutes against William & Mary on Tuesday night.
English midfielder Tyler Caton also starred in the early stages of the season for the Wolfpack, often aiding in Phillip's goal-scoring heroics. Caton tallied five assists, tied for second on the team behind defender Riley Moloney, another Englishman.
The Wolfpack is loaded with talent from overseas, with players from Denmark, Canada, Saint Lucia, South Africa, Germany, Portugal, Australia and England, of course.
The season will only get more difficult for the Wolfpack moving forward. NC State will leave for a three-match trip, with two games against ACC opponents. The Pack will face Boston College and Pitt before returning to North Carolina to face UNC-Wilmington for the last match of the trip.
Want more NC State athletics content? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.