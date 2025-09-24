Despite Missing First Practice, Williams Ready For Major Role With Wolfpack
RALEIGH — NC State began its official practices for the 2025-26 season, the first under head coach Will Wade, on Monday afternoon. However, the Wolfpack missed one of its key contributors for the contact portions of practice.
Texas Tech transfer forward Darrion Williams sat out for the first practice as he recovers from a concussion suffered earlier in the offseason program. The star forward completed conditioning on the sideline during his teammate's practice and fully participated in the media day availability before the practice.
- "He's going through concussion protocol. He's on the back end of that. And we'll continue to monitor his progress, but we anticipate having him middle, middle of this week. If he keeps hitting all the markers, it's something you don't want to rush anybody back from," Wade said Monday.
The Impact of Williams
The No. 5-ranked transfer in the nation is poised for a pivotal role with the Wolfpack after helping Texas Tech to an Elite Eight appearance in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. He became a coveted target for several teams, but mulled taking his talents to the next level and declared for the NBA draft. Wade convinced him to bring his talents to Raleigh rather than go professional.
- "It's good to bring in a guy of that stature because he's a damn good player. I mean, that's the most important part. Look, he's somebody that can play everywhere. When the ball is in his hands, good things are going to happen," Wade said. "He can either make a shot, or make a pass and find the open guy. Good stuff happens when he has the ball."
In his final season at Texas Tech, Williams put together his best year as a college player. He averaged a career high 15.1 points per game in 34 starts, and added 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game as well. He shot a career low 34% from 3-point range, but also attempted more threes than ever before, with 141 attempts by the end of the season.
Running with the Pack
From a basketball standpoint, transitioning to the ACC from the Big 12 shouldn't be a difficult process for Williams, a 2025 first-team All-Big 12 winner. However, the difference between Lubbock, Texas and Raleigh is significant.
- "Being in a main city instead of a college town, I'd say that's the biggest difference," Williams said. "Having a lot more options of stuff to do and just getting used to not knowing anyone when I got here. I'm just trying to get close with teammates so that we can build some chemistry."
Williams' scoring ability improved in high-pressure situations last season, particularly in the NCAA Tournament. The forward averaged 21 points in the Red Raiders' four tournament games, including a 28-point effort in the team's second round win over Drake. With more confidence in his scoring, Williams is ready to take on a large role for the Wolfpack.
- "Just being ready for whatever role is asked of me, that's what I've done throughout college," Williams said. "Whatever coach wants me to do, I'm going to do. I think I'm pretty versatile."
At 6-foot-6, Williams is a unique player in terms of position. His strength and athleticism allow him to match up with opposing guards and forwards defensively, while also being able to create mismatches offensively. As he's indicated, it doesn't matter what role he's deployed in as long as it gives the Wolfpack the best chance to win games.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.