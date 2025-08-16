NC State's Tantalizing Transfer Forward
With the No. 14-ranked transfer class in the country, first-year head coach Will Wade completely changed the NC State men's basketball roster in one offseason. The vibes around the program have been sky-high, with season tickets flying off the shelves and social media buzzing.
One transfer who joined the Wolfpack for the 2025-26 season was Florida State forward Jerry Deng. At 6-foot-9, Deng profiled as an intriguing prospect out of the transfer portal, largely due to a very diverse skillset for his size.
Deng's Career So Far
Before playing last season in Tallahassee with the Seminoles, Deng began his collegiate career at Hampton University in Virginia. The Georgia product was thrust into an important role as a freshman and started 11 games. He averaged 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in his lone season at Hampton.
Deng's scoring prowess, particularly from 3-point range, created some interest. He ultimately ended up with Leonard Hamilton at Florida State. He wasn't given the same role on a Florida State team that struggled in the 2024-25 season. Deng averaged seven points and 1.9 rebounds per game while shooting 37% from three.
Following the disappointing season at FSU, Deng entered the transfer portal in hopes of a better landing spot.
Welcome to Raleigh
Wade was thrilled to add Deng to the roster given his intriguing profile.
"Jerry is a tall and long forward that is going to be a really good player in our system," Wade said in April. "He's a highly-skilled off-ball player that has strong catch-and-shoot ability and will do a great job helping us space the floor offensively. He's a high energy player that has good instincts for how to play the game and I think he will do a great job in our program."
The transfer already garnered some national attention in workouts and camps over the summer.
Deng's 3-point shooting could be a major piece of the Wolfpack offense in the 2025-26 season. A season ago, NC State struggled from beyond the arc and finished 14th in the ACC in 3-point percentage. The importance of having a shot no matter your size is growing in college basketball each season, so Deng will add an exciting wrinkle to Wade's first-year project.
