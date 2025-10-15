Analyzing the Preseason Polls For NC State Basketball Programs
Both NC State men's and women's basketball are poised for massive seasons. The two programs will get things started with exhibitions over the next few weeks before getting the regular season started in early November.
The ACC released its preseason polls Tuesday and both of the NC State programs finished near the top and had key players recognized with preseason honors.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host Tucker Sennett analyzes both programs and their placement on the polls, as well as the standings as a whole.
NC State men's basketball coach Will Wade spoke at ACC Tipoff in Charlotte last week, helping lobby for his team to be placed fourth on the preseason poll. Wade remains confident that the Wolfpack will be a contender in his first year at the helm. Find out what the coach had to say right here:
On NC State competing in his first year at the helm
- "I still feel like we're an NCAA Tournament team. I think we're going to get to the NCAA Tournament. As I said, we've got the depth and the experience to make some things happen there. Now, we've got to keep it together throughout the season. There's a lot of ebbs and flows to a season, but I feel really comfortable with our group. I feel really confident in our group. I think we've got great talent. I think we've got great fiber to us on the inside."
- "There's nothing I've seen that's going to temper anything that we believe or anything that I believe. I believe we have one of the best teams in this conference, and I believe we have one of the best teams in the country. I think that we will be able to show that throughout the course of the season. By the time we're done playing, everyone will know who Williams is. We won't need a picture."
On the ability to add more International Players with new NCAA rules and regulations
- "It used to be that you couldn't give a guy a donut. Now, you can go pay their buyout... It's just opened up a new market. Before, a lot of those kids didn't necessarily want to come over here because you couldn't make, money. You couldn't make as much money as you were making over there... Two, you had the amateurism issues."
- "So I think it's opened up new markets. And look, when you've got a lot of schools like ours are that are academically oriented. A lot of times, those international kids are pretty good students, really good students. You can get them in school... They're very appreciative of the opportunity to be here."
