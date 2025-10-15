All Wolfpack

Analyzing the Preseason Polls For NC State Basketball Programs

On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, we discuss both basketball programs and their spots on the ACC preseason polls.

Tucker Sennett

Feb 20, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; Basketball with the North Carolina State Wolfpack logo sits on the court during a timeout as the Wolfpack play the Boston College Eagles in the first half at PNC Arena. The North Carolina State Wolfpack won 89-80. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images
Both NC State men's and women's basketball are poised for massive seasons. The two programs will get things started with exhibitions over the next few weeks before getting the regular season started in early November.

The ACC released its preseason polls Tuesday and both of the NC State programs finished near the top and had key players recognized with preseason honors.

On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host Tucker Sennett analyzes both programs and their placement on the polls, as well as the standings as a whole.

NC State men's basketball coach Will Wade spoke at ACC Tipoff in Charlotte last week, helping lobby for his team to be placed fourth on the preseason poll. Wade remains confident that the Wolfpack will be a contender in his first year at the helm. Find out what the coach had to say right here:

Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State head coach Will Wade answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

On NC State competing in his first year at the helm

  • "I still feel like we're an NCAA Tournament team. I think we're going to get to the NCAA Tournament. As I said, we've got the depth and the experience to make some things happen there. Now, we've got to keep it together throughout the season. There's a lot of ebbs and flows to a season, but I feel really comfortable with our group. I feel really confident in our group. I think we've got great talent. I think we've got great fiber to us on the inside."
  • "There's nothing I've seen that's going to temper anything that we believe or anything that I believe. I believe we have one of the best teams in this conference, and I believe we have one of the best teams in the country. I think that we will be able to show that throughout the course of the season. By the time we're done playing, everyone will know who Williams is. We won't need a picture."
Will Wade and the N.C. State men's basketball team on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, during the first official day of practice inside the Dail Basketball Center. / Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the ability to add more International Players with new NCAA rules and regulations

  • "It used to be that you couldn't give a guy a donut. Now, you can go pay their buyout... It's just opened up a new market. Before, a lot of those kids didn't necessarily want to come over here because you couldn't make, money. You couldn't make as much money as you were making over there... Two, you had the amateurism issues."
N.C. State basketball coach Will Wade during a preseason press conference on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 inside the Dail Basketball Center. / Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • "So I think it's opened up new markets. And look, when you've got a lot of schools like ours are that are academically oriented. A lot of times, those international kids are pretty good students, really good students. You can get them in school... They're very appreciative of the opportunity to be here."

Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.