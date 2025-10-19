LSU Transfer Ready To Help Wolfpack Get Back To Omaha
RALEIGH — NC State baseball has one mission: get back to Omaha and win a national championship. To help achieve that goal, head coach Elliott Avent added a number of impact players in the transfer portal to bolster an already strong roster loaded with returning talent.
One of those key portal additions was LSU infielder Mikey Ryan. The Louisiana native played just 16 games for the Tigers in his freshman season, but looks poised to be a contributor in NC State's loaded infield rotation. Ryan spoke to members of the media Tuesday after the conclusion of the Wolfpack's fall practice schedule and before the Pack's matchup with North Carolina in a Thursday scrimmage.
Watch Ryan's Availability here
On his early impressions of the NC State program as a transfer and learning from his freshman season
- "The guys are really gelling well together and it's been a good fit for me and I think it's looking good for this upcoming season."
- "The speed of the game is totally different than in high school. Just watching games, I didn't really play too much, 15 games, 16 games. I was in a couple tight games at third base over there at LSU. Learning the speed of the game. Learning to slow my heartbeat down. Learn from the older guys as well."
On his performance in the fall ball scrimmage against Wake Forest in Washington, D.C.
- "That was huge. Playing another team was really big for us. We've been inter-squading each other, so getting out there and playing another team was a different look."
- "I feel like it got us ready to go for this upcoming week.... It's just a good experience for the upcoming season. We're just trying to get out there and play our best ball."
On what people should expect from his playing style
- "I think they should expect me to play as hard as I can. Trying to get drafted next year, so just trying to be the best player that I can be."
On the infield depth of the roster
- "We're pretty good in the infield. It's a good competition. Everybody's pretty good and we're pushing each other to get better, so that's all you can ask for."
