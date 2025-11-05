All Wolfpack

NC State Players React to Will Wade’s Electric Debut Win

Quadir Copeland, Matt Able and Darrion Williams all finished in double figures during NC State's monster debut win over NC Central.

Mar 20, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; McNeese State Cowboys guard Quadir Copeland (11) brings the ball up court against Clemson Tigers guard Chase Hunter (1) during the second half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
RALEIGH — Quadir Copeland, Matt Able and Darrion Williams all helped NC State win the first game of the Will Wade era in emphatic fashion. The Wolfpack dominated NC Central 114-66 in the season opener.

That trio combined for 48 points, with Williams leading the way with 19. As the preseason ACC Player of the Year, Williams showed how capable of being the alpha of the Wolfpack he can be.

The three players spoke to the media following the win and discussed the excitement of a new season, Able's first game in the collegiate ranks and how the team has dealt with elevated expectations leading into the season.

Watch the Press Conference

Notable Quotes from Copeland, Able and Williams

Darrion Williams
Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State player Darrion Williams answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

Copeland and Williams on the team's emotions coming into the game and the improved effort after playing poorly in the exhibition win over South Carolina

  • QC: "We still play for Will Wade. As you guys know, so, he doesn't take nothing lightly, especially on game days, there's no laughing, joking, it's all seriousness, it's straight to business, it don't matter who you're playing against, so, definitely not Christmas morning."
  • DW: "I don't think we put our best foot forward last weekend, so we really just want to come out here and be focused, and like you said, our preparation this week was. A lot of us were a lot more focused to do, to the details and everything, so coming out here was great."

Able and Copeland on feeling pressure to perform after setting high expectations during the offseason

  • MA: "No, there's not really any pressure, and I feel like we put in so much work. It's like we just trust and believe in ourselves and our teammates. It's just kind of no pressure. It's just we go out there and we hoop."
  • QC: " I feel like if you're feeling pressure, that means you didn't put in enough work. I feel like the work we put in this summer, nobody can match it. No program, no school, no anything. So I feel like the stuff that we did, it prepared us for this, like these moments."
Darrion Williams
Mar 29, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Darrion Williams (5) reacts during the second half against the Florida Gators during the West Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Able and Williams on Will Wade getting a technical foul with the Wolfpack up 50 points

  • MA: "It kind of brings everyone else's spirit up, because it's like, we're up however many, and he's still going to fight for us every single time, win, lose, it don't matter."
  • DW: "I thought it was funny, but I think it's just him setting the tone, no matter what point in the game he wants us to play hard, and he's going to hold us to that standard."

