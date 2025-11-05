NC State Players React to Will Wade’s Electric Debut Win

Matt Able made his presence felt in his college debut, posting 14 points, 6 boards, 4 assists, 3 triples, and 2 steals in 27 minutes off the bench.



No shortage of NBA eyes will be in Raleigh this winter, as Able is currently tracking as the top 1&D prospect not given five stars. pic.twitter.com/JRDrn6lp7W