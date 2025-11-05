NC State Players React to Will Wade’s Electric Debut Win
RALEIGH — Quadir Copeland, Matt Able and Darrion Williams all helped NC State win the first game of the Will Wade era in emphatic fashion. The Wolfpack dominated NC Central 114-66 in the season opener.
That trio combined for 48 points, with Williams leading the way with 19. As the preseason ACC Player of the Year, Williams showed how capable of being the alpha of the Wolfpack he can be.
The three players spoke to the media following the win and discussed the excitement of a new season, Able's first game in the collegiate ranks and how the team has dealt with elevated expectations leading into the season.
Watch the Press Conference
Notable Quotes from Copeland, Able and Williams
Copeland and Williams on the team's emotions coming into the game and the improved effort after playing poorly in the exhibition win over South Carolina
- QC: "We still play for Will Wade. As you guys know, so, he doesn't take nothing lightly, especially on game days, there's no laughing, joking, it's all seriousness, it's straight to business, it don't matter who you're playing against, so, definitely not Christmas morning."
- DW: "I don't think we put our best foot forward last weekend, so we really just want to come out here and be focused, and like you said, our preparation this week was. A lot of us were a lot more focused to do, to the details and everything, so coming out here was great."
Able and Copeland on feeling pressure to perform after setting high expectations during the offseason
- MA: "No, there's not really any pressure, and I feel like we put in so much work. It's like we just trust and believe in ourselves and our teammates. It's just kind of no pressure. It's just we go out there and we hoop."
- QC: " I feel like if you're feeling pressure, that means you didn't put in enough work. I feel like the work we put in this summer, nobody can match it. No program, no school, no anything. So I feel like the stuff that we did, it prepared us for this, like these moments."
Able and Williams on Will Wade getting a technical foul with the Wolfpack up 50 points
- MA: "It kind of brings everyone else's spirit up, because it's like, we're up however many, and he's still going to fight for us every single time, win, lose, it don't matter."
- DW: "I thought it was funny, but I think it's just him setting the tone, no matter what point in the game he wants us to play hard, and he's going to hold us to that standard."
Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.