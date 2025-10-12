All Wolfpack

Fresh Reaction from CJ Bailey After Wolfpack’s Notre Dame Loss

The sophomore quarterback threw three interceptions in the loss to the Fighting Irish.

Tucker Sennett

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws a pass against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium.
RALEIGH — NC State went into Notre Dame Stadium looking to upset the 16th-ranked Fighting Irish. However, Notre Dame had other ideas and dominated the Wolfpack throughout the second half, ultimately winning 36-7.

Wolfpack sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey was confident throughout the week before the matchup, but crumbled late against the Irish defense, which seems to be getting better each week. The sophomore threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter, matching his meltdown against Duke on the road three weeks ago.

Bailey fielded questions from the media in the bowels of the stadium following the loss, critiquing his own performance and challenging the team to be better down the stretch.

Bailey's Quotes

On the message to the team after the game

  • "We've got a long season. Got a lot of stuff to fix. Got to play more complimentary football, offense and defense, so we just got to move on to the next game."

On the his turnover woes in the second half.

  • "We were in the game the whole time. We just had to score more. That's really what it was. We got to get find ways to get the ball in the end zone. The turnovers, they came in the back end in crucial moments. We had two fourth-downs, one at the end of the game, one before that. Me, I'm a competitor. I'm not just going to take a sack on a fourth down, you know what I mean? I'm going to try to make a play."
On the sense of urgency about fixing the balance between offense and defense

  • "There's never a lack of belief. We all believe that we can do it. We all believe in each other. It's just about getting it done. We've got to execute, both sides of the ball. I'll applaud the defense for today because they played ball today and that was big for us. The offense, we pray for moments like that and we didn't execute on offense."
  • "It's very frustrating when we can't score and they keeping us in the game. Things will get better."

