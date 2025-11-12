Wolfpack Overcomes Slow Start, Cruises by Maine in Home Opener
RALEIGH — No. 10 NC State returned to Reynolds Coliseum after opening the season with two neutral-site games and got back to its old tricks in the storied building. The Wolfpack dominated Maine 66-47 and moved to 2-1 on the season.
Another poor performance from the field in the first quarter bothered head coach Wes Moore, but his team overcame the early adversity and dominated the Black Bears in the second half.
Another Slow Start
NC State played an exhibition game against High Point in Reynolds Coliseum back in October and struggled shooting throughout. The offense started about as slowly as it could’ve in Tuesday’s tilt. The Wolfpack scored just nine points in the first quarter and shot under 20% from the field. Fortunately for the Pack, Maine also struggled mightily offensively, scoring just five.
Forward Khamil Pierre led the Pack with six points in the quarter, but picked up two quick fouls and sat most of the second quarter. The Black Bears deployed a zone that frustrated NC State through most of the half until Zoe Brooks and the other guards started to figure things out.
Solving the Zone Puzzle
While Maine’s offense failed to get any consistent offense going against the Wolfpack, its defense had success through most of the first half. The Black Bears' zone held NC State to 30% from the field, but those numbers improved as the second quarter wore on.
Brooks began to attack the open space and gaps in between the zone and scored a quick seven points. Tilda Trygger’s size forced Maine to drop down more frequently than its defenders wanted, allowing Brooks, Zam Jones and Devyn Quigly ample opportunities to attack the basket. The Pack finished the first half on a 14-3 run and took a 28-14 lead at the half.
Moore’s team started to push the ball more in transition as the game went on, effectively beating the zone down the floor and getting easy layups or fouls at the rim. The Wolfpack shot 50% from the field in the second half and scored 24 points in the paint.
Experience for Depth
As the scoreline became more lopsided during the second half, more members of the Wolfpack were able to get valuable game experience. Junior center Mallory Collier came off the bench and immediately hauled in an offensive rebound and scored.
Just days after Moore said he’d dig deeper into his bench to find production in the paint, he lived up to his promise. The coach played Trygger, Collier and junior Maddie Cox in various spurts throughout the game at the four and the five in his lineups.
Sophomore center Lorena Awou came in for her first minutes of the season in the fourth quarter, getting valuable reps alongside freshmen guards Destiny Lunan and Adelaide Jernigan. Both Jernigan and Awou scored in the win, while Lunan didn't get any points on the board.
Moore was able to get Quigley some extended playing time alongside both Jones and Brooks. She struggled shooting the ball, but made an impact defensively, as well as running the offense as a second guard option beside the two veterans.
Leaders Leading
The guard duo of Jones and Brooks scored 10 and 14 points, respectively. Jones added five assists while Brooks tallied nine rebounds, leading the way for the Pack after struggling down the stretch in the loss to USC.
Pierre dominated on the glass for the third straight game and put together a much more efficient scoring night than she her last time out against USC. She made eight of her 14 shot attempts for 18 points and hauled in 10 rebounds for her third double-double.
NC State will turn right back around for another ranked opponent, as No. 17 TCU is set to arrive in Raleigh for a Sunday afternoon affair in Reynolds.
