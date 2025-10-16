Grading the Wolfpack's Offense After Seven Weeks
RALEIGH — After seven straight games, NC State finally hit an open date. The Wolfpack will sit out for the weekend as the rest of the ACC battles it out.
NC State sits at 4-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play, with losses to Duke, Virginia Tech and most recently, No. 13 Notre Dame. While injuries have plagued the defensive side of the football, the offense has dealt with inconsistency. However, it's still been a solid season for the Wolfpack offense overall.
Pro Football Focus grades each member of the team's performance during the games. The model takes into account every play in the game and adds it all up to create the player's total grade. Any grade from the 70s to 80s is considered a good performance. The 60s are average. Below 60 would be poor, and above 80 would be elite. These players all have over 100 snaps played.
Who are NC State's Best Offensive Performers Through Seven Weeks According to PFF?
10. Wide receiver Noah Rogers - 65.5
The former Ohio State Buckeye has been a solid contributor and option for sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey, but hasn't experienced the breakout many expected from him. His passing offense score sits at 67.0 through the first seven games.
According to PFF, his best performance came in the Wolfpack's dominant win over Campbell, when he scored a 77.7. He finished the win with three receptions for 62 yards, averaging over 20 yards per catch.
9. Right tackle Teague Andersen - 67.5
Andersen has been a solid addition out of the transfer portal, particularly as a pass blocker for Bailey. He's scored 78 in pass protection twice during the season against East Carolina and Wake Forest, both wins for the Wolfpack, in which Bailey performed relatively well.
The sophomore didn't allow a sack through the first six weeks of the season, but he failed to protect Bailey against Notre Dame and allowed the Fighting Irish to get home for the first time all season. With Jacarrius Peak moving to left tackle, Andersen has been exactly what NC State needed in terms of a consistent replacement at the spot.
8. Offensive guard Spike Sowells Jr. - 68.2
The true freshman earned a starting spot after a few weeks of being a rotation option. The gamble to insert Sowells into the regular unit has paid off in a big way for head coach Dave Doeren and offensive line coach Garett Tujague.
Sowells was named to On3's true freshman All-America team as the right guard after a strong performance against Notre Dame. He's allowed just four quarterback pressures in his 128 pass protection snaps.
7. Tight end Justin Joly - 72.7
Joly entered the season with hopes of proving himself as the nation's best tight end. He's lived up to the hype for the most part, even with defenses keying on him in an effort to slow down the Wolfpack offense. Perhaps the most exciting part of Joly's game has been his improved blocking ability.
His top PFF performance of the season also came against Campbell. The senior caught all four of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown, scoring 89.2 overall and 90.2 in passing offense.
6. Left tackle Jacarrius Peak - 74.1
Peak transitioned to left tackle after a solid season on the right side and hasn't skipped a beat. The veteran graded out as the Wolfpack's best pass blocker through the first seven games, scoring an elite 90.1 in pass protection.
He's allowed just four pressures and two sacks in his seven starts in 2025. He's held up against some strong opponents fairly well, but the tests will continue as the season moves along.
5. Quarterback CJ Bailey - 74.4
Bailey has taken a major leap in his second season with the Pack, showing improved confidence and the ability to push the ball down the field. According to PFF, Bailey made just 14 big-time throws in 2024. Through seven games in the 2025 season, the sophomore has made 10.
Two turnover-heavy games against Duke and Notre Dame sank the quarterback's rating significantly, although he still threw for over 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Blue Devils.
4, Running back Duke Scott - 74.6
Scott has been an incredibly valuable change-of-pace back for the Wolfpack, providing some relief for star tailback Hollywood Smothers. He's had seven carries of 10-plus yards in his limited work in 2025. 161 of Scott's 211 rushing yards have come after contact.
3. Wide receiver Terrell Anderson - 79.2
Anderson has been the surprise of the NC State offense in 2025, with a handful of dominant performances throughout the first seven games. He leads the team with 445 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions.
His versatility has been particularly impressive. He proved his speed when he took off for a 75-yard touchdown on a jailbreak screen against Duke and made an impressive sideline catch for a touchdown against Notre Dame.
2. Tight end Cody Hardy - 79.5
Hardy has been everything NC State wanted —and then some — in 2025. While his efforts might not show up in the stat sheet, he's been the best run blocker on the roster in the first seven games, scoring a 78.5.
He's been rewarded for his efforts with some opportunities in the pass game and caught the second touchdown of his collegiate career against Campbell.
1. Running back Hollywood Smothers - 79.7
Could it have been anyone else? Smothers continues to be one of the nation's most electrifying running backs, despite a difficult outing against Notre Dame. His most impressive stat is the 36 forced missed tackles in just seven games of action. In one of those games, he touched the ball just six times.
Without Smothers, the Wolfpack offense wouldn't be nearly as potent in 2025.
