Wolfpack Pro Day Preview: 3 Names to Know

RALEIGH —With the NFL Draft right around the corner at the end of April, NC State is hosting a Pro Day for several members of the 2025 team who hold hopes of playing in the league. Head coach Dave Doeren has seen a significant number of successful players come through his program over the years, including Super Bowl LX champion linebacker Drake Thomas.

After two members of the team participated in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, several other Wolfpack players will get in the mix at the event, scheduled for Tuesday. It will be a significant opportunity for those players to show off their physical traits, as well as key skills, to NFL scouts, coaches and front office executives. Which three players need Pro Day the most?

Tight end Justin Joly

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State tight end Justin Joly (TE09) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Star tight end Justin Joly joined defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland as the only two members of the 2025 NC State roster to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine. While Joly completed major parts of the pre-draft process, he only took part in skill drills, avoiding any measurements or physical testing during his time in Indianapolis.

As a sort of "tweener" when it comes to the tight end position at the NFL level, Joly's physical testing could loom large over his draft stock. He'll need to put together a strong workout at his NC State pro day in front of some of the same scouts and executives who watched him at Lucas Oil Stadium a month before.

Cornerback Devon Marshall

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive back Devon Marshall (6) celebrates a down and runs towards the JROTC to celebrate during the first half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Devon Marshall is just 5-foot-11, but he proved himself to be a blanket cornerback during the 2025 season for the Wolfpack. His signature performance came in his team's win over Florida State, when he intercepted FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos twice. It's the ball skills and commitment to the craft that separate Marshall from the rest of the bunch and make him unique. The senior finished the 2025 season with a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 90.1.

The veteran cornerback didn't receive an invite to the Combine or any of the other predraft processes and events, but has shown up on draft boards throughout the offseason. Marshall is a player who pops when seen in person, as his physicality and speed in the secondary are values an NFL franchise might want heading into the 2026 season.

Outside linebacker / defensive end Cian Slone

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive end Cian Slone (8) of North Carolina State practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

NC State went into 2025 with questions about its pass rush. Adding Cian Slone in the transfer portal solved many of those problems, as he plugged into the program's JACK linebacker role, working as both a dropback linebacker and an edge rusher. The graduate senior won over Doeren with his work ethic and ability to create pressure on the quarterback.

While slightly undersized, Slone's versatility and experience make him an attractive prospect for NFL teams. He participated in the Senior Bowl, but didn't get an invite to the Combine. If he works out well on Tuesday, it doesn't seem impossible that Slone shows up on an NFL roster during the offseason, at least.