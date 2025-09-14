Pack Pro Debut: Anthony Belton in First NFL Start
Just hours before Thursday Night Football was set to commence, it was reported that the starting right tackle of the Packers, Zach Tom, would miss the game due to injury. A major blow, but it seemed like no one cared. The talk of star pass rusher Micah Parsons being a Packer, rightfully so, is getting all the talk in the town.
With the news of Tom being out, it gave an opportunity for one of the most recent “Pack Pros” in tackle Anthony Belton to make his first career NFL Start against the Washington Commanders.
An intriguing player to most in the draft world, as Wolfpack fans know, Belton is a huge human being with a lot of power. His mechanics, though, are very raw, with his size leading to some decision makers in front offices around the league wary of selecting him in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Green Bay wasn’t. They opted to select the 6-foot-6, 330-pound tackle out of NC State, and on Thursday, they got to see him participate in live NFL season action for the first time.
Performance
In his outing, Belton didn’t allow a single pressure in 28 pass blocking snaps, earning himself an overall offensive grade of 61.9.
His one big mistake on the night was a holding penalty on what would've been a touchdown for the Packers, but he held on the play, eliminating the highlight play for receiver Jayden Reed.
“No matter who’s out there, I’m going to have confidence in those guys,” Packers quarterback Jordan Love said. “And I tell those guys all the time. But I think those AB [Anthony Belton] and [Darian] Kinnard, I think they did a great job stepping up right there. You miss Zach [Tom] and [Aaron] Banks right there, which is tough. I think both of those guys did a great job, but we’re going to have confidence in those guys. We’re going to stick to our game plan because we got to go out there and be aggressive.”
Belton split time with Darian Kinnard at the position and got benched for a portion of the game after the holding call. After Kennard struggled, Belton took over full-time at the right tackle spot, showcasing his mauling presence on the offensive line.
When Tom is back and healthy, it’s expected that Belton to be put back on the bench. Packers fans were able to catch a glimpse of a potential starter for them in the future.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.