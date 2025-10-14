All Wolfpack

What Maliq Brown Said About NC State’s Quadir Copeland

The Duke forward and NC State guard were once teammates at Syracuse. Now, they are Triangle rivals.

Tucker Sennett

Feb 10, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (10) wrestles a rebound from Syracuse Orange guard Quadir Copeland (left) and forward Maliq Brown (right) in the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
RALEIGH — The transfer portal has turned many former teammates into rivals across college basketball. NC State has a handful of players dealing with this, including guard Quadir Copeland.

Copeland joined the Wolfpack with his head coach, Will Wade, after their run with McNeese State a season ago. However, before the guard linked up with Wade, he began his career at Syracuse, an ACC rival of the Pack. Copeland wasn't the only Central New York transplant in the Triangle, as Maliq Brown also made the move from the cold winters of Syracuse to become a member of the Duke program.

Now, the pair will face off as opponents, although not until much later in the regular season. Even so, there doesn't seem to be any lost love between the two ferocious defenders despite playing for in-state rivals.

A Bond From The Past

Maliq Brown
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) reacts after a play against the Houston Cougars during the first half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While Copeland wasn't among the contingent of players who joined Wade in Charlotte for ACC Tipoff, his former teammate went with Duke head coach Jon Scheyer to the event to speak with the media. When asked if he had any good stories about his old teammate, Brown cracked a smile.

"Man, that's a crazy question...," Brown said. "One I can remember... It was an early morning workout, like 6 A.M., and I think he had his sweatpants on backwards, but he didn't realize until I told him."

Brown and Copeland spent two seasons together in Central New York. They began their collegiate careers under longtime coach Jim Boeheim and remained with the Orange in the first season under Adrian Autry.

Quadir Copeland
Mar 22, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; McNeese State Cowboys guard Quadir Copeland (11) reacts after losing in a second round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Both players proved themselves to be tenacious defensive stalwarts. Despite their development, they both needed to play for different coaches to show their true talents. Wade allowed Copeland to play like himself at McNeese in the 2024-25 season, which can be chaotic, according to his old teammate.

"It's definitely fun and crazy at the same time because you never know what move he can do," Brown said. "Literally ... Some Wizard stuff, but that's all good stuff. The energy that he brings is something that gives a lot of people on the court more juice."

Change of Scenery

Quadir Copeland
Mar 22, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; McNeese State Cowboys guard Quadir Copeland (11) reacts after a play during the second half of a second round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the McNeese State Cowboys at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Both players greatly benefited from the change of scenery. Brown became Scheyer's defensive anchor and happily played without needing touches on a team filled with serious offensive firepower, including future NBA first overall draft pick Cooper Flagg. He suffered an injury near the end of the season, but returned for the NCAA Tournament to help the Blue Devils reach the Final Four.

Wade unleashed Copeland as his pest and instigator. He grew as a distributor as well, averaging a career-high 4.5 assists per game along with his 9.2 points per game. Now, he's become a translator for some of the NC State players trying to learn how to play for Wade. His coach was happy to bring him along for the new chapter in Raleigh.

"He's matured quite a bit. I've been very pleased. There's a reason we wanted to bring him with us from McNeese," Wade said at ACC Tipoff. "He's somebody who can help set the tone. He can help translate sometimes what I'm saying to the guys. Like, yeah, he's saying this, but he really means this. I've been very pleased with his growth and maturity. He's going to have a huge impact on our team this year."

Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.