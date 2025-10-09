Final Takeaways From NC State's ACC Tipoff Appearance
With the season less than a month away, NC State men's basketball brought the hype to Charlotte for ACC Tipoff, the conference's media day event. Head coach Will Wade and his two prized portal acquisitions, Darrion Williams and Ven-Allen Lubin, discussed the upcoming season and the team's aspirations throughout the afternoon.
Wade and his players enter the season with lofty expectations that the coach believes his team is ready to face head on. The Tipoff event allowed Wade to put the nation on notice, as he's already done locally.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host Tucker Sennett discusses his final takeaways from NC State's appearance at the event and what it means for the team moving forward.
Watch the Episode Here
Wade met with the media at Tipoff and made waves with some more fiery comments about the team's expectations. Find out what he said right here:
On NC State competing in his first year at the helm
- "I still feel like we're an NCAA Tournament team. I think we're going to get to the NCAA Tournament. As I said, we've got the depth and the experience to make some things happen there. Now, we've got to keep it together throughout the season. There's a lot of ebbs and flows to a season, but I feel really comfortable with our group. I feel really confident in our group. I think we've got great talent. I think we've got great fiber to us on the inside."
- "There's nothing I've seen that's going to temper anything that we believe or anything that I believe. I believe we have one of the best teams in this conference, and I believe we have one of the best teams in the country. I think that we will be able to show that throughout the course of the season. By the time we're done playing, everyone will know who Williams is. We won't need a picture."
On the 2025-26 roster construction
- "Put our team together with an emphasis on being able to win, being able to win in March. We have the most NCAA Tournament minutes of any team in the ACC on our roster. We have six guys on you are on roster that won an NCAA Tournament game last year."
- "We have 549 NCAA Tournament minutes played on our roster. That's 200 more than the next closest ACC team. We want to have a team that's prepared to get to March and prepared to win in March, so that's what we feel like we've put together with this group."
