Former NC State Quarterback Gets Benched in Favor of Rookie
Former NC State football quarterback Russell Wilson is getting benched by the New York Giants in favor of their rookie first-round quarterback Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news, and Wilson will go to the bench after only three starts in a Giants uniform.
Dart will make his first start at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, who are currently undefeated. Giants head coach Brian Daboll left open the possibility of making a change at quarterback on Monday, saying the team is "evaluating everything” and with the dust settling after the Giants' 22-9 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night, a decision was made.
Wilson threw for 450 yards just a week ago against the Dallas Cowboys in a 40-37 loss in overtime. In the three games he started, Wilson went 65-110 for 778 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
The struggles were evident in the loss to the Chiefs, where Wilson had an ugly red zone possession late in the game, throwing the ball out of bounds on fourth down, leading to New York fans booing him off the field.
Dart saw playing time in the preseason, and in those snaps, he went 32-of-47 for 372 passing yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions and a passer rating of 113.1. Dart, who is out of Ole Miss and was the No. 25 overall selection in the draft, could provide a spark to the Giants' fan base, who desperately need one right now.
New York traded back into the first round to select Dart, and ever since his name was called in April, he’s impressed with his limited playing time on the field. His first test will be a challenging one against the Chargers, who are allowing only 16.7 points a game and 182 passing yards a game.
It’s currently unclear what’s next for Wilson. It’s his fourth team in five years, and he’s struggled to find the version of himself that shone in Seattle for all those years. There may be a team that comes calling at the deadline, interested in Wilson, but at the moment, he’s slated to be the team’s No. 2 quarterback, behind Dart and ahead of Jameis Winston.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.