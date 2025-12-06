Wolfpack Ready to Bounce Back Against UNC Asheville

RALEIGH — NC State suffered its third loss of the 2025-26 season, falling to No. 20 Auburn on the road Wednesday night. Now, the Wolfpack is set to return to the Lenovo Center for the first time in December with a Saturday matchup against UNC Asheville.

While there were signs of improvement by the Wolfpack in the loss to the Tigers, the group will need to continue to make progress in what could be perceived as a "get-right" game against the Bulldogs. UNC Asheville is coached by Mike Morrell, another former co-worker of NC State head coach Will Wade during his time at VCU as an assistant.

Breaking down the Bulldogs

Nov 4, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; North Carolina-Asheville Bulldogs head coach Mike Morrell reacts before a free throw in the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images | Will McLelland-Imagn Images

Morrell and the Bulldogs will arrive to the Lenovo Center with a 4-4 record, winners of their last two games. Asheville shared a common opponent with the Wolfpack, as both programs took down another former VCU assistant, Mike Jones, and his UNC Greensboro team. While the Bulldogs won by just five, NC State throttled UNCG 110-64.

UNC Asheville has been a solid offensive team to start the season. The Bulldogs enter the matchup against the Wolfpack with a 55.4% effective field goal percentage. However, they do have a major Achilles heel. Morrell's group has turned the ball over 21.7% of the time and it has yet to play a game without 10 turnovers against a Division-I team (nine turnovers against NAIA Bryan College).

NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade talks with his bench as Auburn Tigers take on NC State Wolfpack at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wade and the Wolfpack will need to watch out for three key Bulldogs all averaging over 15 points through eight games. Sophomore guard Kameron Taylor, a returner for Morrell, is the offensive engine for the Bulldogs. He averaged 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists through the first eight matchups.

He's joined by Loyola Marymount transfer Justin Wright in the backcourt. Wright has been the team's go-to scorer, averaging 17.6 points per game, but he lags behind Taylor in usage according to KenPom. 6-foot-9 senior forward Toyaz Solomon is the last of the three Bulldog stars, providing 16.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Keys to the game for the Wolfpack

NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on NC State Wolfpack at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead NC State Wolfpack 41-35 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NC State needs to find a way to jumpstart star forward Darrion Williams, who struggled throughout the Maui Invitational and against Auburn. If the Texas Tech transfer can regain his scoring form, the rest of the team's confidence should improve, given his importance on a nightly basis and the comfort he's shown he can play with.

The Wolfpack should be able to turn the Bulldogs over with ease and also be more aggressive on the offensive glass. UNC Asheville allows a whopping 37% offensive rebounding rate, which ranks among the worst in the sport. If NC State can cruise to an easy victory over the Bulldogs, it should help the group's morale after a difficult 10 days and set up the Pack for a critical run through December.

