Wolfpack's Recruitment of Unique Duo Takes New Turn
With universities around the country getting back into sessions, both football programs and basketball programs have begun preparing for the next steps of the recruiting process. The fall is typically a crucial season for official visits.
NC State men's basketball began the recruitment of several key members of the 2026 class during the spring and summer months, but began escalating those recruiting talks in July and August.
Two exciting recruits for the Wolfpack are actually twin forwards, Gavin and Gallagher Placide. Originally scheduled to visit late in September, the duo will now come to Raleigh to check out Will Wade's program at the end of the week, according to a report from 247Sports.
Who are the Placides?
Gavin Placide is a 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward who is part of the Class of 2026 along with his twin brother. Gavin ranks No. 45 in the 247Sports Composite standings and as the No. 5 player in the state of Texas.
The other member of the twins, Gallagher, is slightly smaller at 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds. Gallagher is ranked No. 127 nationally and is the No. 9 recruit out of Texas, just a few spots behind his brother.
The twins will seemingly commit as a package deal, with one not wanting to commit anywhere without the other. They plan on making all the same visits together as well.
As players, the twins fit the mold of modern forwards. Both have some shooting ability paired with significant strength and athleticism, although their sizes have them stuck between positions. That situation can be tricky during the transition to college. Coaches will also have to try to carve out roles for both players who share similar skillsets.
The Importance for NC State
Raleigh is now the first stop on the recruiting trail for the Placide Twins. Given the current roster's robust group of forwards and Wade's history of coaching top-level talent over the years, the appeal is clear.
The competition on the recruiting trail is stiff, however. The Wolfpack will be competing with Kansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and LSU among other schools circling the twins. Adding not one, but two versatile forward prospects could be a major win moving forward, especially because the retention rate in college basketball is so low nowadays.
