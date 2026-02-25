Wolfpack Rolling Out Red Carpet for Special 2027 Forward

Although the 2025-2026 college basketball season is in full swing, NC State head coach Will Wade and his staff have also been highly active on the high school recruiting trail over the past few weeks.

The Wolfpack have emerged as serious contenders for several talented 2027 prospects, including a five-star small forward from Florida who reportedly has scheduled an official visit (OV) with NC State in the near future.

5-Star Small Forward Schedules NC State Official Visit

On Tuesday, 247Sports’ Dushawn London reported that Ryan Hampton, a five-star small forward at DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida, has scheduled an OV with NC State on March 2.

Visit News: Ryan Hampton, the No. 5 overall prospect in the Class of 2027, has scheduled four official visits, source tells @247Sports.



NC State: March 2nd



Ole Miss: March 3rd



SMU: March 4th



Nebraska: March 8thhttps://t.co/q7pSQXNWMb pic.twitter.com/u7Y1dlxc0d — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) February 24, 2026

Hampton is the first 2027 prospect to schedule an OV with NC State, and his trip to Raleigh will be one of four he’s expected to take over the next few weeks. He’s also set to visit Ole Miss on March 3, SMU on March 4, and Nebraska on March 8.

The five-star small forward is the younger brother of RJ Hampton, who was selected in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Dynamic Prep guard Ryan Hampton (14) drives to the basket during the second quarter of the City of Palms Classic signature series championship game against the Bullis Bulldogs at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As talented as his older brother is, the DME Academy star might be even better, and he has firmly established himself as one of the top prospects in the 2027 class. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 3 overall player nationally, the No. 1 small forward, and the No. 3 prospect in Florida.

NC State has been targeting Hampton for several months, first offering him in June 2025. Getting him on campus for an OV will be a key step in the Wolfpack’s pursuit of him and will likely improve the program’s overall standing in his recruitment.

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman (5) high fives forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) and forward Darrion Williams (1) during the second half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

While Wade and his staff are in a strong position with Hampton, the Wolfpack will undoubtedly face competition from several other schools for the young small forward. As of now, Rival’s Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) gives NC State a 13.9% chance of landing him, the fourth-highest behind Nebraska, Ole Miss, and SMU.

Still, a lot can change in Hampton’s recruitment over the coming weeks, and NC State will be able to make up significant ground with a strong OV next month.

If the Wolfpack can continue to make progress with him in the coming weeks and impress him during his March OV, NC State should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 class.

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE