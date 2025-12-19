Wolfpack Rolls On, Remains Undefeated in ACC Play

RALEIGH — NC State continued its nice start to the ACC campaign with a dominant home win back in the friendly confines of Reynolds Coliseum. The Wolfpack throttled Georgia Tech 87-58, even holding the Yellow Jackets to just three points in the third quarter.

Wes Moore was happy with an improved effort from his team across the board, especially on the defensive end.

Zam Jones leads the way

It became evident early on that it was going to be a Zam Jones night for the Wolfpack. The sophomore guard got her impressive night started quickly, attacking the basket before pulling up for a short jumper. With her confidence high immediately, she started to hunt shots with the green light from her head coach.

However, Jones shared the wealth as well. Her playmaking proved to be very effective in the first half, as she finished with five assists. The offense hummed with the ball in her hands and even with her 15-point effort in the half, she showed a concerted effort to get others involved.

Jones’ scoring helped counter an impressive shooting night from Georgia Tech guard Talayah Walker, who made her first six shots, four of which came from beyond the arc. Every time the GT guard made things interesting in the first quarter, Jones had an answer.

In the third quarter, Jones really started to show that confidence. She attacked the Yellow Jackets’ matchup zone before unleashing a devastating crossover to create space. She used the rim to protect her shot from being blocked and finished with the reverse layup to put the Wolfpack up 30. The sophomore finished the game with 17 points, seven assists and a pair of rebounds.

Foot on the gas early

First quarters haven’t been consistent for the Wolfpack throughout the early stages of the 2025-26 season. However, when the calendar flipped to ACC play, NC State took things to another gear. Thursday was no different in that regard, as the Pack was on the attack from the moment it won the opening tipoff.

NC State followed Jones throughout the first half, knocking down shots with more consistency than usual. The Wolfpack took what Georgia Tech’s defense allowed, whether it was an open 3-point attempt or a duck-in by Tilda Trygger or Khamil Pierre. Those two helped the team outscore the Yellow Jackets 22-10 in the first half.

While the Yellow Jackets only trailed by six points after 10 minutes, the Wolfpack ramped up the defensive intensity in the second quarter. GT shot just 5-of-17 from the field in that frame after shooting 46.7% in the first quarter. That defensive effort continued into the third quarter, as NC State went on a 20-0 run while Georgia Tech went scoreless for nearly nine minutes.

Key production off the bench

In the win over Miami that started the ACC slate, the Wolfpack showed a more balanced offensive attack than it had throughout the majority of non-conference play that trend continued in the win over Georgia Tech, as six members of the NC State roster finished with double-digit scoring totals. There was a greater sense of confidence in Reynolds Coliseum compared to some of the games earlier in the year.

One key development was an improved effort from junior guard Qadence Samuels, who struggled to the point where Moore had no choice but to bring her in off the bench and insert Devyn Quigley into the starting five in her stead.

Samuels showed signs of breaking out of her shooting slump when she canned a transition 3-pointer in the first quarter, prompting a noticeable celebration from Moore as she came back down the floor to play defense. The junior finished the night with 10 points, shooting 2-of-4 from 3-point range. She also helped shut down Walker defensively, staying attached to the talented shooter whenever she was on the court.

Freshman guard Destiny Lunan and junior forward Maddie Cox also chipped in from the bench. Cox continued to be a reliable option for Moore, providing an injection of energy whenever she came on both offensively and defensively. Cox finished with seven points. Lunan’s speed and ball-handling ability took some pressure off of both Jones and Zoe Brooks. The freshman added 10 points and five assists.

Final word

The win moved Moore’s Wolfpack squad to 2-0 in conference play and 8-4 overall, with just one game left before the team breaks apart for a short break over the Christmas holiday. The Pack heads to Davidson on Sunday to face a Wildcats team that took No. 15 Baylor to overtime earlier in the year.

