The Importance of the ACC/SEC Challenge For NC State
NC State is back from its trip to the Southwest Maui Invitational, a journey that ended with two losses and just one win for the Wolfpack. At 5-2, NC State still has plenty of opportunities to make things happen in the schedule to ensure comfort throughout the ACC schedule. One of those chances has already arrived, with the ACC/SEC Challenge coming up on Wednesday.
The Wolfpack is slated to face No. 20 Auburn, led by head coach Steven Pearl, the son of longtime former head coach Bruce Pearl. The Tigers represent the first significant road test of the season for head coach Will Wade and the Pack. While Maui was the group's first chance outside of the Lenovo Center, it was not a true road atmosphere.
Wade vowed to get back to the drawing board with his team after the Maui trip, particularly on the defensive end of the floor. The group struggled mightily during the tournament defensively, allowing a whopping 102 points in the loss to Texas. Auburn, one of the nation's most consistent offensive groups over the last few seasons, will pose similar challenges.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, find out what makes this game so important for Wade and the Wolfpack and get an early idea of the Pack's chances to pull off a big upset on the road in the Jungle.
Systems breakdown
After the 102-97 loss to Texas, Wade discussed some of the major defensive woes for the Wolfpack. Fans can only hope that Wade and his staff evaluated some of the analytical strategy behind the defense, particularly when defending the 3-point line. The Longhorns made 16 of their 32 attempts from 3-point range.
"Well, we're going to have to look at some of our defensive stuff. These guys, we just... we're just not where we need to be defensively. I've got to look at all that when we get back and start watching on the plane tonight as we're flying back," Wade said. "... But just all systems breakdown defensively."
Wade also pointed out that his team lacked an edge during the even in Maui. He took full responsibility for those issues and promised to fix them. The game against Auburn will show how much success he had in that department.
"I've been trying to instill an edge, and just haven't been able to get through to them. This is on me. It ain't them. They're good kids," Wade said. "They're trying. But we don't have the hard edge that you need in these type games, and we just don't have it and we've got to develop it and we've got to develop it quick because it's not going to get any easier Wednesday night (against Auburn)."
