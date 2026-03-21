Wolfpack Snatches First Game in Crucial Road Series

No. 10 NC State hit the road for the first true road series of the season on Friday, heading to Tallahassee for a crucial, ranked three-game series against No. 11 Florida State. The Wolfpack opened the series with a gritty 6-4 win over the Seminoles, finding enough offense to overcome the strong pitching performance from FSU.

The Pack rode strong pitching performances from Ryan Marohn and Anderson Nance, while also coming up with timely hits to steal a tight win over the Seminoles. The win gave NC State its third in a row and third victory in conference play, as it tries to prove itself against one of the top programs in the ACC.

Wolfpack lineup and stats

THIS IS MARCH... AND THAT 'S A WOLFPACK WIN! pic.twitter.com/cXl36GCHeI — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 21, 2026

LF Rett Johnson: 2-4, 2 RBI, R SS Mikey Ryan: 0-4, 4 K, BB 1B Chris McHugh: 1-5, 2 K RF Brayden Fraasman: 0-4, 2 R, BB, K 3B Sherman Johnson: 1-5 2B Luke Nixon: 2-5, R, 2 K DH Dalton Bargo: 2-4, R, RBI, K CF Ty Head: 1-3, R, 2 RBI C Drew Lanphere: 1-4, K

RHP Ryan Marohn: 6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 10 K, W (4-0)

RHP Anderson Nance: 3 IP, H, 2 B, 5 K, S (1)

Key observations from the win

Cool, calm, and collected.



Ryan Marohn strands a leadoff double by striking out the side.



B1 | Wolfpack 0, FSU 0 pic.twitter.com/O2jbTfD507 — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 20, 2026

While he gave up four runs and saw his ERA shoot up because of it, Marohn was still crucial in securing a win for NC State. The talented righty punched out 10 Florida State batters during his six innings of work. He worked through traffic several times, never allowing the Seminoles to gain any sort of separation over his team. By the time Nance came in, the FSU bats seemed rattled.

Nance picked up right where Marohn left off, striking out five Seminoles in his three innings. After some struggles in his past few outings, Nance returned to the form expected by coach Elliott Avent and dominated the competition. He worked his way into a jam with two runners on in the eighth, but responded immediately with a pair of clutch strikeouts.

Answered back!



📺: ACCNX



T6 | Wolfpack 5, FSU 4 pic.twitter.com/1YoVaYQTJx — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 20, 2026

Rett Johnson came up with a pair of doubles to continue his torrid run in the Wolfpack's leadoff spot. The first double helped NC State take back the lead after Marohn gave up a three-run homer, while the second set up Johnson with a chance to score on a passed ball to hand NC State the two-run cushion rather than just one.

The Wolfpack will go for the series win on Saturday, with junior righty Jacob Dudan on the mound. NC State already survived some of the best Seminole arms on Friday, so the offense should be able to settle in even more in the second game of the series.