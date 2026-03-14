Scrappy Freshman Outfielder Continues Impressing For NC State

RALEIGH — Not long after making his first collegiate start for NC State in the second week of the 2026 season, left fielder Rett Johnson was asked how he would describe his style of play and mindset when he takes the field. The Youngsville (N.C.) native had a short, but highly effective answer.

"Scrappy. Win," he said.

Since then, he's gone on to completely embody that description throughout the first month of the season with NC State, a school he dreamed about playing for as a youngster.

Impacting the game in key ways

NC State left fielder Rett Johnson greets catcher Preston Bonn at the plate after Bonn's solo home run in the 14-4 win over Lafayette on March 8, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

At 5-foot-9, Johnson isn't the most physically imposing member of the Wolfpack roster. To make up for his lack of size, he shows a level of fight not often seen in most freshmen athletes in any sport around college athletics. Speed, grit and savvy are the keys to Johnson's game, as he finds different ways to help his team win while the veterans do what they do best.

"His energy is more important," NC State coach Elliott Avent said after the Wolfpack's 4-2 win over Boston College. "Players love him, the energy he plays with, how he fights off two-strike pitches, the intensity with which he plays the game, the love for the game. That's probably as big as his speed."

All hustle from Rett Johnson to bring in another run.



B6| Wolfpack 4, BC 0 pic.twitter.com/OZjTWUA5Xa — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 13, 2026

In Friday's win over Boston College, Johnson's impact was enormous. The freshman finished the day with two hits, including an RBI infield-single to push the Wolfpack's lead to four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was a perfect example of what the freshman brings to the team. He added another dimension to the game compared to the rest of his team, changing the dynamic of the lineup and greatly pleasing Avent.

"I don't believe you can be one-dimensional in any sport and be successful unless you've just got the best players and nobody can stop you," Avent said. "... Being one-dimensional isn't a good idea in any sport."

Bargo brings one in and doubles the lead!



B5 | Wolfpack 2, BC 0 pic.twitter.com/S324eZviFf — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 13, 2026

Avent believes in playing young members of his team so long as they make a positive impact and play the game he wants the way he wants them to, sacrificing everything they can for the team. Johnson rose to that occasion against the Eagles and has done so throughout most of the 2026 season. The trust from Avent and the rest of the coaching staff only helps Johnson's confidence.

"It feels good having them trust me, but I think I've had some success and I want the team to win and I'm trying my best to help them win," Johnson said.

Starting ACC play on the right foot! pic.twitter.com/i8WobckPKF — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 13, 2026

While his first answer about his style of play was just two simple words, Johnson's description of the way he likes to use his speed once again perfectly encapsulated everything Avent is looking for in his young players.

"I try to use that as much as I can," Johnson said. "Just put pressure on the defense and just play my game."