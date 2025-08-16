Can Wolfpack’s New O-Line Improve in 2025?
Pound the rock. It's a simple idea, but an efficient one.
The trenches are a powerful yet straightforward aspect of football. Its vital importance can single-handedly decide whether a team can succeed, running the ball specifically.
It's the easiest way to help a young quarterback; running the ball can open up the play-action game and help get easy completions for the quarterback. Watch the Detroit Lions last season, over 2,000 of Jared Goff's yardage came from play-action.
The Wolfpack were in the middle of the pack in terms of rushing the ball, nationally and in conference play. They ranked No. 83 nationally and ninth in the ACC, with 145.2 rushing yards a game.
With losing three starters to the NFL, can the NC State offensive line improve on these numbers?
The left side of the offensive line will be the remaining two starters from a season ago in tackle Jaccarius Peak and guard Anthony Carter Jr. Peak has started the past two seasons at right tackle, but moves over to left. A definite switch, but the job remains the same.
"Without us [the offensive line], the offense can't start," Peak said. "Whenever great plays and positive plays happen, we just use us five and motivate each other and celebrate with each other, knowing that because of us, that play happened."
The rest of the offensive line will be new faces. Utah State transfer Teague Andersen will start at right tackle. In terms of right guard and center, it's still unclear.
There are certainly options. For center, true freshman Spike Sowells and Purdue transfer Jalen Grant are options. If offensive line coach Garett Tujague opts to start Sowells at center, Grant can slide over to right guard. If Grant takes over at center, guard Val Erickson, who saw action in seven games last year, can take over at right guard.
A lot of different options, but no matter who gets the nod, the objective is the same.
"I love the mentality of the O line," Andersen said. "That's why I'm playing with just the mentality of knowing that we will be the first ones blamed and the last ones appreciated. That's what we live by."
The question remains if this group can improve from a season ago. Like previously stated, the team rushed for 145.2 yards a game and gave up 28 total sacks a season ago. If the team opts to use Grant in the lineup, both numbers could improve with this current unit. Four of the projected starters will be experienced college starters.
