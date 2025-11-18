Wolfpack Stars Break Down Tight Win Over VCU
RALEIGH — In its first game as a ranked program, No. 25 NC State clung to a late-lead and ultimately escaped an impressive second half by the VCU Rams. The Wolfpack won 85-79 and moved to 4-0 on the season before a trip to the Maui Invitational.
While star forward Darrion Williams led the way with 28 points, he got some major help from two of the other starters, Tre Holloman and Ven-Allen Lubin. Holloman scored a career-high 25 points and made all 10 of his free throws. Lubin nearly recorded his first double-double of the season, scoring 11 points and hauling in nine rebounds.
That trio, with some help from other members of the Wolfpack, was just potent enough to survive the Rams and their salvo of seven 3-pointers in the second half.
Williams, Holloman and Lubin spoke to the media after the game, breaking down their performances as well as what went wrong for the Wolfpack throughout the tightly contested affair.
Watch the Press Conference
Noteworthy Quotes
Lubin on his playing time alongside freshman big man Musa Sagnia down the stretch
- VAL: "He was big, just being able to come out and just bring the energy on both ends of the floor. Grabbing offensive and defensive rebounds along with some stops on defense. He's just an incredible player that can really, really help us."
- "We really value him in the things that he does. We really appreciate him. We just wanted to encourage him to continue going and keep being him, because it shows. He put in the work, and we believe that he can do all things."
Williams on another 25-plus point performance
- DW: "I think it was more of a collective effort than me putting the team on my back. I had some bad turnovers down the stretch that could have cost us a game, but my teammates had my back and we came out with a win."
- "But the points, I mean, it's just within the flow of the offense, and Trey and Q and the whole team did a good job finding me."
Holloman on his career-high scoring performance and how the team remained calm down the stretch
- TH: "My teammates, they trusted me. My coaches trust me. I just put in the work, and the results showed it. But, you know, I had five turnovers and Coach always talks about the six-minute game, so we've got to be better there. Especially me as the point guard and as the leader, I have to value the basketball more."
- "We got seniors who have been through the wars, been through the battle. We just stay calm, breathe, and we just pulled out with the win."
Holloman and Williams on playing against VCU and its makeup as a team
- TH: "They're a great team. They're scrappy, they pressure the ball. That was just on us not being patient, but rushing and trying to press."
- DW: "I think it was mainly on us trying to make the hero play, or, like you said, not being on balance, or just not being patient with everything."
Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.