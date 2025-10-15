Former Wolfpack Linebackers Star For NFL Teams Again
RALEIGH — Another week, another strong performance for former NC State linebacker Payton Wilson. The ex-Wolfpack standout helped the Pittsburgh Steelers to an important division victory Sunday over the Cleveland Browns, moving to 4-1 on the season.
Pittsburgh held the Browns to just nine points in the game, in large part due to Wilson's contributions on the defensive side of the ball. Wilson already caught the eye of his former coach with an incredible tackle in the Steelers' win over Minnesota, but he continues to be a tremendous representative for the Wolfpack at the next level.
However, Wilson wasn't the only former NC State linebacker to have a big Sunday, as Drake Thomas put together another strong performance in Seattle.
Wilson's Week 6 Performance
In the 23-9 win for Pittsburgh, Wilson finished as the Steelers' ninth-best defender according to PFF's defensive ratings with a score of 63.0. Many of Wilson's contributions don't show up in the stat sheet or on PFF, however.
His speed allows him to close space for runners quickly and makes him a worthy adversary in pursuit. Against the Browns, he finished with seven total tackles, including four solo tackles and one tackle for loss. He missed one in the game, lowering his tackle score on PFF slightly, but it was a strong effort overall.
Wilson was particularly successful in pass coverage. He graded out with a 77.2 pass coverage score, by far his best of the 2025 season. He was targeted twice and gave up receptions on both plays, but only allowed four yards.
Not the Only Pack 'Backer
While Wilson emerged as a strong NFL linebacker as a rookie a season ago, one of his former teammates is breaking out in a major way for the Seattle Seahawks. Thomas continued his strong 2025 season with another elite performance in Week 6.
Thomas made several impact plays in Seattle's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He set a new career-high with nine tackles in the game and registered his second-career sack, making it his second sack in three games. While not expected to play a major role for the Seahawks, Thomas has earned significant playing time on one of the NFL's most impressive defensive units.
